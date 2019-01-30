ELKO – Wrestling is a sport of toughness, grit, a physical and mental grind.
It’s not just for the boys anymore.
Albeit not sanctioned by the NIAA, two Elko wrestlers – along with two girls from Battle Mountain and three from Owyhee – competed in the first Nevada All-Girls State Tournament, taking place as part of the Clark Classic.
On Jan. 25 and 26, Elko freshmen Vanessa Nunez and Melanie Murphy took part in the inaugural event at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.
“It’s something we’re trying to get word out for. I’ve seen a lot of wrestling my whole life, and it was really cool. There was a lot of quality competition,” said Elko assistant wrestling coach Luke Sellers. “It’s different to coach girls, whether it be for or against. Guys and girls are different. The all-girl tournament kind of levels the playing field.”
Nunez placed second in the 189-pound class, finishing with a 2-1 record, competing in a heavier division than she weighed in for.
“Vanessa weighed in at 179 pounds. They had a 170-pound class and a 189-pound division,” Sellers said. “She was caught right in the middle. We didn’t her try to cut nine pounds.”
She won each of her first-two matches by fall – pinning Clark’s Kayla Luna in 4:37 and Liberty’s Jacqueline Mendoza at the 3:13 mark – losing by fall in 36 seconds in the championship match versus Bonanza’s Kamila Montenegro.
In the 150-pound division, Murphy lost each of her matches by fall – pinned in 49 seconds by Rancho’s Aileen Pena and Palo Verde’s Cassandra Freundlich in 1:33.
How and why did the girls get into a sport predominantly associated with boys?
A variety of reasons.
“My cousin told me they were trying to get more girls into wrestling, so I tried it when I was in middle school and ended up liking it. It’s really fun,” Nunez said. “Unless you have wrestled someone before, you don’t know them or their style. You have to step on the mat with confidence and determination and try to figure out a way to win.”
Murphy has had experience in sports, coming from a background of jiu-jitsu.
“This is my first year of wrestling. It’s a lot different than jiu-jitsu. I can’t be on my back in wrestling,” Murphy said. “Wrestling is a lot more physical and rougher. I got into wrestling because I wanted some drop some weight. It has given me confidence and self-esteem.”
Nunez and Murphy are far from the first girls to wrestle, but the number of females in the sport is small – both at the beginning and ending of seasons.
“We’ve had girls wrestle before, but they’ve never really had chances to compete in all-girls tournaments. This was pretty neat,” Sellers said. “We’ve had girls get hurt or not finish the year before. I’m glad they’ve stuck with it for the whole season. Mitch (Overlie) is trying to work with Adobe (Middle School) and see if we can get more girls interested and involved in the sport and with our program.”
Elko finished 29th in the standings of the All-Girls State Tournament with 18 points.
Battle Mountain ranked 32nd with 14 points, 11 provided by Alex Jones – who placed third in the 160-pound division with a 2-1 record.
Jones lost her first match by fall in 2:54 to Palo Verde’s Mila Mauricello but closed the tournament with consecutive victories – earning an 8-5 decision over Sierra Vista’s Stephanie Reyes and pinning Palo Verde’s Cynthia Webber at the 3:08 mark.
Teammate Jacee Herald finished 1-2 at 137 pounds, losing her first match by fall in 1:11 against Durango’s Sydney Slick.
Herald followed with a win by fall in 1:35 over Owyhee’s Rhiannon Manuelito – who went 0-2 – Fernley’s Paitin Smith pinning Herald in 47 seconds.
Manuelito was pinned in 56 seconds in her first match by Desert Oasis’ Cynthia Jones.
In the 143-pound division, Owyhee’s Marilyn Harney went 0-2 as well.
She lost by fall at the 1:45 mark versus SLAM Academy’s Lei’alani Franchey and was pinned in 23 seconds by Silverado’s Rebecca Resto.
Owyhee’s Kaitlyn Teller closed with an 0-2 mark in the 235-pound class, losing by fall in 2:43 against Durango’s Denise Cinto and being pinned in 2:30 by Coronado’s Sydney Bentlet-Smith.
“Our girls have probably wrestled in 20-something matches apiece this year. We generally start them in the boys bracket and if they lose, sometimes there will be another tournament for the girls that were eliminated,” Sellers said. “It’s starting to catch on across the state and it’s something I’d like to see continue and grow.”
Congratulations to Nunez and Jones on placing at the first All-Girls State Tournament and to all the athletes who are breaking barriers, changing perceptions and molding the sport of wrestling into something new, different and interesting.
