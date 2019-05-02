ELKO – Coyote-calling contests have been a hot topic of discussion recently, many areas trying to ban the events.
Thankfully, the Yotes can still call humans – College of Idaho gaining the talents, drive and refuse-to-lose attitude of Elko High School senior Alex Klekas.
Despite being a standout on the basketball floor, Klekas will compete for the Yotes in cross country and track and field – both indoor and outdoor.
With graduation around the corner in about a month, Klekas will run with and for the Yotes this fall – already signing his national letter of intent.
Klekas was also in discussions with the University of Nevada, but he made an official visit to College of Idaho during the middle of March.
“I thought it (College of Idaho) would be a better fit for me,” Klekas said. “It still has the small-town feel and vibe.”
“I thought both (Nevada and College of Idaho) were great opportunities, but it was his decision. I think it is a good fit for him,” said Klekas’ dad and EHS basketball coach Chris Klekas. “Any time someone has a chance to continue their athletic career and their education, it’s a good thing.”
Along with the smaller, more-rural environment, Caldwell, Idaho, also has another draw that aided Klekas’ decision to commit – familiar running mates.
“I know some of the kids who I will be running with, so that’s cool,” he said.
Spring Creek Class of 2017 graduate Cole Campbell, now a sophomore at College Idaho, has made leaps and bounds – literally – with the Yotes.
On Nov. 16, 2018, Campbell placed 28th in the NAIA Cross County National Championships, at Seminole Valley Park, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He posted a time of 25:04 in the 8K, the distance equivalent to running five miles.
As a junior in high school, Campbell won the 3A North cross country regional championship – placing second at state – finishing third in the region and third in the state as a senior.
Pahrump Valley Class of 2018 graduate Bryce Odegard is a freshman at College of Idaho, bringing with him some serious accomplishments from both cross country and track and field in high school.
In 2016, he was the 3A South and 3A state champion in cross country as a junior – ranking third at state as a senior – qualifying for state all four years of his career, placing fourth twice (freshman, sophomore) to go along with his state title and the third-place finish.
On the track, he was the 800 and 16000-meter 3A South regional champion and state-runner up in each race as a junior – bumping up his game to 3A South and 3A state championships as a senior in the 800 and 1600 meters.
“I heard Larissa Mauer has gotten really good at the steeplechase too,” Klekas said.
On April 26, Mauer – a 2018 graduate of Spring Creek and now a freshman at College of Idaho – set the school record in the 3000-meter steeplechase and notched the third-fastest time of the entire NAIA, finishing the race in 11:03.05 during the Oregon State High Performance meet.
The nation’s fastest NAIA time was set at the same meet, Northwest Christian’s Anika Rasubala closing in 11:01.50.
Lowry senior Will Kracaw is also expected to join the Yotes in the fall.
Klekas will join a strong men’s cross country team, College of Idaho finishing seventh in the nation last season and the “whole team coming back except one guy.”
“I want to be an impact to the team right away,” Klekas said. “I want to be in their top-five and go to nationals.”
Klekas has already posted an impressive resume of his own – in both cross country and track and field.
Klekas were named a 2018 1st-Team All-State cross country runner – encompassing nominations from Divisions 1A through the 4A – by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in its annual Best of Nevada Preps awards.
He led the Indians to a Division 3A cross country state championship, Elko holding off Spring Creek by a narrow margin.
During his freshman season, Elko won the 2015 I-A North state title.
Klekas is a four-time state qualifier – placing eighth as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and fourth during his junior year with an injury – notching a runner-up finish individually as a senior.
He was also second for two 3A North regional runs during his sophomore and senior seasons, missing the regional meet as a junior with a badly-sprained ankle.
His track profile is also remarkable; a three-time state qualifier through three seasons – qualification No. 4 likely around the corner – the 3A North regional meet taking place May 10-11 in Fallon.
As a member of the Indians’ 4x800-meter relay team, Klekas has knocked down two state championships – combining with EHS Class of 2016 graduates Tim Rose, Landon Drake and Michael Gallagher for a time of 8:04.63 when Klekas was a freshman – joining EHS Class of ’18 graduates TJ Stevens and Trevor Bruch and current-senior Andres Salas for another state title last year in 8:08.82.
Individually, Klekas has racked up five regional titles: two in the 800 meters (sophomore, junior), two in the 1600 meters (sophomore, junior) and one in the 3200 meters (sophomore).
Last year, he finished as the state runner-up in the 1600 meters, was third at state in the 800 meters in each of the past-two seasons and has never placed lower than sixth during any of his six-individual qualifications to the grand stage.
“I’m really proud of him. He’s worked very hard for a long time,” said Alex Klekas’ mom, Julie Klekas. “He’s very competitive and has a strong will to win. Those things help him succeed in everything he does, especially running. The school is not too far, so I think we will get to see some of his races.”
As for his education, Klekas plans to study education – placing an emphasis on secondary education – saying he sees himself possibly “becoming a school administrator.”
However, he said he also been looking at business a lot as well.
As for the legacy he leaves behind at EHS, his records and accomplishments are vast – his personality potentially as crucial as his performances.
“He is a great leader and has gotten stronger in that area. He pushes himself really hard, but he also recognizes the potential of others and is not afraid to push someone to reach their goals,” said Elko cross county and distance-running track coach Cody Krenka. “Alex is one of the best kickers I have ever coached or seen. He has a lot of guts. If a race comes down to the end, you probably should bet on him.”
Klekas owns the EHS frosh/soph track and field record for the 3200 meters, running a 9:48.69 on April 14, 2017, during the Patriot Invitational, at Centennial High School, in Boise, Idaho.
According to Krenka, Klekas’ 15:55 was the fastest 5K cross country time of the last-20 years – accomplishing the feat on Oct. 5, 2018, during the Lowry Invitational on the Winnemucca Golf Course.
“Since I’ve been here, nobody has run a sub-16 5K,” Krenka said.
In college, the cross country races are longer – generally in the 8K range – but Klekas plans to stick to middle-distance running for the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
“I think I will focus on the 800 and the 1500 meters for track,” he said.
Congratulations to Alex Klekas on a fantastic cross country and track and field career – which still leaves more work to be done in upcoming weeks – and best wishes as he attempts to chase down the athletes of the Cascade Collegiate Conference while running for the Yotes of the College of Idaho.
