Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids

ELKO — Elko High School head volleyball coach Jordan King — who is embarking on her first year at the helm of the program — said about the upcoming season that she “thought it would never get here.”
The blessing and the curse.
Yes, the kids get to play — a plus.
The challenge, due to not having the season in the fall and the lingering question of whether the girls would get to play at any juncture, resulted in the losses of several key players who ultimately chose to play travel ball than wait for Elko’s potential season.
In 2019, the Lady Indians went 23-10-1 overall and 13-5 in league play of the Division 3A North — earning the No. 4 seed for the regional tournament — beating No. 5 Dayton in four sets during the first round of the playoffs.
For the third-consecutive year, Elko was bounced in the semifinal round of the regional tourney — swept in three sets by No. 1 Truckee.
“We have a really young team, but they look good,” King said. “We have 12 total players on the varsity, three of them returners.”
The Indians bring back senior Hannah McIntosh, who, as a junior was an honorable mention for the 3A North awards as an outside hitter.
McIntosh demonstrated the skill to dominate games when she was on top of hers — finishing just outside the top-15 in 16th with 112 kills.
She played a vast role, digging 91 shots, blocking 16 more — tying for 16th in the league — and serving 13 aces.
Elko’s only other senior is libero Shaylynn Ginnings, who must step into an increased role as a physical and emotional leader, after playing a bench role during her junior season in which she closed with 22 digs.
Now a junior, EmmaJay Larsen will once again be featured as a middle blocker after seeing her first action at the varsity level as a sophomore.
In 2019, she notched 36 kills and 14 blocks — tying for 20th in the league in denials.
Newcomers
A new season always brings new faces, fresh talents and potential promises — at least the hopes of success — of players who moved up from the junior varsity.
The Lady Indians’ young team only features two juniors up from the JV — five upper classmen in total — Ellen Wickersham and Jeannie Anderson making the leap.
King expects Wickersham to play on the right side as an opposite hitter, and Anderson will hit from the middle.
Elko will feature a roster that is loaded with sophomores.
Aurora Eklund will play on the outside or as an opposite hitter, and Allison Padilla will likely split time between setter and opposite hitter.
Takara Rowley is expected to be a defensive specialist and play on the outside as well, while Lucy Salyer could move between outside hitter and opposite hitter and Isabella Torres will hit from the outside.
King brought a pair of freshmen up to the varsity team; Pacey Harris (libero, defensive specialist) and Amaya Meza (middle hitter, outside hitter).
Formation
“We will probably play a mix of a 6-2 and a 5-1. I haven’t quite decided. They both have their advantages and disadvantages,” King said. “We’re trying lots of new things with a lot of new girls. A 6-2 is better for blocking, and we have some tall girls. That will allow me to get them all in on the front row. A 5-1 is better if you can get some consistency from one setter, which is always helpful.”
Strengths
“I think we will be very good at playing defense; at the net and in the back as well,” King said. “We are tall and should have a good block, and we have speed in the back row.”
Challenges
“Our biggest challenge is that we are lacking experience, we’re so young,” said King. “We need to gain experience fast because the season is so short. This year will help the girls get ready for the fall.”
Key Absences
Crucial components from the 2019 roster will not be on the court for the Lady Indians in the 2020-21 season.
In fact, Elko will be without the services of four seniors with starting experience: Mariah Johnston, Sarah Gorman, Amelia Moye and Piper Harris.
Johnston and Gorman — each playing on the varsity since their sophomore seasons — and Harris have elected to play travel ball, while Moye is focusing on academics.
As a junior, Johnston served as Elko’s setter and a defensive specialist — earning a 2nd-Team All-League selection.
She dished 380 assists — the third-best total in the league — and dug up 194 shots, closing out the top-10 in the 3A North.
Behind the service line, she unleashed 27 aces — tying for ninth in the 3A North.
Gorman also supplied impact plays on both sides of the ball, tying for 15th in the league with 18 blocks and driving 96 kills.
Away from the net, she added 129 digs (17th in the league) and was an honorable mention for the 3A North awards.
Playing as a defensive specialist, Moye finished her junior season with 219 digs — the eighth-best total in the league.
She also split 14th in the league with 32 aces.
Used primarily behind the service line, Harris totaled 20 aces — 20th in the 3A North — and added 44 digs.
Other losses
Voluntary departures from the program are not the only voids left on the court, as graduations played their parts as well.
Elko’s roster must collectively chip in to help reduce the impact of the loss of graduated Cassie Spence, who was a 1st-Team All-State presence in the middle of the floor.
Spence was a force at the net, finishing third in the league with 43 blocked shots — making 13 solo rejections.
She also provided an offensive attack.
With 148 kills, she finished eighth in the 3A North.
Spence could also drop away from the frontline and play proficiently in the back, tying for ninth in the league with 181 digs.
Behind the service line, she tied for 15th in the league with 28 aces.
Graduated outside hitter Madison Ballard burst onto the scene during her senior season — earning 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State honors.
She closed the year in fifth place in the league with 215 putaways.
Ballard ranked 16th in the 3A North with 17 blocked shots.
Opposite hitter Tara Welch earned a 2nd-Team All-North selection in her final season with the Lady Indians.
She was ninth in the league with 167 putaways and rounded out the top-10 of the 3A North with 25 blocks.
Graduated setter/defensive specialist Courtney Mountford closed her senior season with 238 assists — the sixth-best total in the 3A North — and made 109 digs.
Elko also graduated utility player Cassie Christensen, who had 16 kills, 16 blocks — tied for 16th in the league — and made 28 digs.
The entry of King on the bench also means the absence of former head coach Cammie Nelson.
In her final season at the helm of the program, Nelson closed out her second stint with the Lady Indians (2010-2014, 2016-2019) on a high note personally.
At the conclusion of her ninth year, Nelson earned her third Coach of the Year honor — taking home the award one-third of the years she coached.
Under her tutelage, Elko qualified for the state tournament twice (2010, 2014) — making an appearance in her first season — and won the 2014 Division I-A North regional championship.
Schedule
Elko will play its first match at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, returning home for a noon Saturday tip versus Spring Creek, at Centennial Gymnasium.
