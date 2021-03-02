Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids

The Lady Indians’ young team only features two juniors up from the JV — five upper classmen in total — Ellen Wickersham and Jeannie Anderson making the leap.

King expects Wickersham to play on the right side as an opposite hitter, and Anderson will hit from the middle.

Elko will feature a roster that is loaded with sophomores.

Aurora Eklund will play on the outside or as an opposite hitter, and Allison Padilla will likely split time between setter and opposite hitter.

Takara Rowley is expected to be a defensive specialist and play on the outside as well, while Lucy Salyer could move between outside hitter and opposite hitter and Isabella Torres will hit from the outside.

King brought a pair of freshmen up to the varsity team; Pacey Harris (libero, defensive specialist) and Amaya Meza (middle hitter, outside hitter).

Formation