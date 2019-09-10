{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Due to some injuries to key players, it’s hard to say a win and a one-goal loss was not a decent weekend for the Elko boys soccer team.

However, Elko is looking for victoriesevery mounting game serving more as a must-win affair.

The Indians notched their first win in league play of the Division 3A North on Friday — beating Incline 2-1 — Elko falling by a score of 1-0 on Saturday against South Tahoe.

Versus Incline

With some notable contributors out of the lineup, the Indians needed others to step up and play significant roles against the Highlanders.

Mission accomplished.

Elko took a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman Hermon Meles, the score set up by an assist from senior Gustavo Cortez.

Early in the second half, Incline tied the game 1-1.

In the 50th minute, Elko was called for a penalty in the Highlanders’ box.

Sophomore goalie Eric Azcue initially saved the PK, but the ball bounced off his hands and managed to cross into the frame anyway.

Just seven minutes later, the Indians made the game-defining play.

Meles — after scoring Elko’s first goal — dished an assist to sophomore Alex Medrano, who drilled the game-winning shot.

The Indians began their road trip with a 2-1 victory, Elko’s first league win of the season.

Versus South Tahoe

On Saturday, the Indians’ offense could not create the shot it needed in a 1-0 loss to the Vikings.

South Tahoe’s lone goal of the match came from a corner kick, Elko coach Alonso Lujan saying Azcue tried to grab the ball and put it into the net in the 20th minute.

“The game was dirty — as I expected — but South Tahoe just wanted the game to end,” Lujan said. “The boys put up a good fight but it wasn’t enough to the win. At least we got a tie out of them.”

The Indians fell to 1-2-1 in league play, South Tahoe improving to 3-1 in the 3A North.

Up Next

Elko will return home and take on North Valleys (2-2 in league) at 5 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School.

The Indians will complete the home stand with a noon Saturday match against perennial power and unbeaten Sparks (4-0 in league).

