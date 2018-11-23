SPRING CREEK – Massive turnover.
The Spring Creek boys basketball team will look like a new bunch in the 2018-2019 season; both on the floor and on the bench.
The Spartans graduated nine of 10 players from last year’s squad that reached the state tournament as a No. 2 seed from the North – one athlete not playing basketball this season – a year in which Spring Creek took down Elko, halting the Indians’ home supremacy and a 71-game winning streak at Centennial Gymnasium.
Spring Creek fell to Elko in the rematch by a final score of 55-44 on Feb. 17 during the Division 3A North regional final.
At state, the Spartans were tasked with a semifinal matchup against defending 3A state champion Desert Pines, which took down Spring Creek 60-43 and eventually defended their state title with a nip-tuck, back-and-forth struggle versus Cheyenne.
Not only did the Spartans send off the lion’s share of their roster, they also said goodbye to head coach Scott Carsrud, who stepped down and handed the reigns of the program to Jesse Zamudio.
Zamudio said this will be his “sixth year of coaching basketball after five years as an assistant coach.”
The Spartans will be without graduated center Jake Oliphant, who finished with 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selections as a senior, flirting with a double-double on averages of 11.5 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds.
Departed Levi Yaunick topped the Spartans in scoring at 12 points per game, adding 3.4 rebounds on his way to a 2nd-Team All-League finish.
Spring Creek will also be without its signal caller, graduated point guard Ryan Miner – who led the Spartans with averages of 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and team bests with two steals and 1.7 assists – an honorable mention for the league awards.
Thomas Ledford left 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds, while Dakota Larson took off with his 6.6 points, two boards and 1.5 steals per outing.
Spring Creek returns only junior Reed Westwood from its 2017-2018 roster.
As a sophomore, Westwood played a limited role with a senior-laden bunch, averaging 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.
However, Westwood is an athlete – possessing the ability to defend, drive and rise high.
Every other member of the Spartans’ 2018-2019 roster will be a fresh face for the varsity program – primarily consisting of call-ups from the junior varsity – also sprinkling in some length from young players.
Garrison Bylund, a freshman, will provide size in the middle – another newbie blossoming in the post in the form of sophomore foreign-exchange student Rafael Rios, who hails from Brazil.
Rios played soccer for the Spartans, scoring one goal in the fall season.
“We are pretty tall, but we only have two seniors and neither of them are posts,” Zamudio said.
The elder statesmen for the Spartans will include Jason Faust and Jacob Fisher.
Entering the season, Zamudio expects his team’s strengths will rely around athleticism and comradery.
“It’s early to say but I think we have some quickness with our guards and our posts run the floor well,” he said. “They have a good chemistry; the kids get along really well. They’re a hard-working group.”
Despite a new coach on the bench, a positive may come from the fact that many of the athletes have already played under Zamudio at the JV level.
“It’s such a fast season. It seems like it always takes time to introduce skills and drills, but a lot of the kids have played for me before – so they know how practices are run and what I expect,” Zamudio said.
The Spartans will open the year on the road, playing in the Harlan Carter Invitational, at Shasta High School, in Redding, California.
Spring Creek will face off against Vallejo at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the bracketed format, the victor playing at 8:30 p.m. Friday against the Shasta-Placer winner, the losers of the opening-round games tipping off at 4 p.m. Friday.
