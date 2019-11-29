SPRING CREEK — As head coach Jesse Zamudio enters his second season at the helm of the Spring Creek boys basketball team, the Spartans are “working hard” in their search for a return to playoff hoops.

In his first year, Zamudio and the Spartans finished with a 5-20 overall record — all victories coming in league play — closing the season 5-13 in the Division 3A North.

On a positive note, the Spartans were a young team and graduated just two seniors — returning a good chunk of main components from the roster for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Coming Back

Spring Creek had two players recognized by the league last season, each returning for their senior years after honorable mentions for the 3A North awards as juniors.

Point guard Kyle Owsley averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, a team-high 1.9 assists (12th in the league) and one steal per game.

He scored in double figures five times, dropping a season-high 15 points on Feb. 15 against Dayton, in Spring Creek.

On Dec. 22, 2018, he dropped a season-best three 3s against Fallon, in Spring Creek.

He collected a season-high seven rebounds against Indio (California) on Dec. 28, 2018, dished a season-best five assists on Jan. 19, at South Tahoe, and he swiped a season-high five steals on Jan. 4, in Truckee.

Junior Devin Holmes was one of the Spartans’ perimeter defensive stoppers, but he also absorbed lots of contact in the paint — leading the 3A North with 30 charges drawn.

He drew four charges on two occasions, doing so on Dec. 22, 2018, against Fallon and once again on Dec. 1, 2018, versus Washougal (Washington).

For the season, Holmes averaged 2.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal.

He scored a season-high eight points against Truckee on Feb. 8, in Spring Creek.

In the Spartans’ 71-55 loss against Elko on Feb. 5, in Spring Creek, he knocked down a season-high two 3s.

Spring Creek will also receive the benefit of its leading scorer and rebounder.

In the 2018-2019 season, now-senior Reed Westwood was the only double-digit scorer for the Spartans.

He led the team with 10.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Westwood scored in double figures in nearly half of his games, dropping 10-plus points 12 times in 25 tries.

He booked a season-high 22 points in a 65-51 home loss to South Tahoe on Feb. 19 in the Spartans’ season finale, in Spring Creek, tallying one of his five double-doubles with a season-high 16 rebounds.

On Dec. 14, 2018, in Spring Creek’s league and home opener, Westwood was on fire — dominating the middle — scoring 21 points in a 52-35 win over Sparks, shooting 10-for-11 from the floor.

In the ballgame, he also grabbed 11 boards, made a season-best four steals and tied his season high with a pair of assists.

On five occasions, Westwood went up for 10-plus rebounds — nearing double-digit boards in a multitude of games.

He finished with four nine-board efforts and collected eight rebounds three times.

As a freshman, center Garrison Bylund showed a soft touch and a steady shot — averaging 6.3 points per contest.

He was second on the team with 4.9 rebounds per game.

Bylund scored in double figures four times, including a season-best 17 points in the Spartans’ season opener against Vallejo (California) on Nov. 29, 2018.

His first game of varsity action also served as his first of two double-doubles, finishing with 11 rebounds.

On Feb. 8, in a 41-34 home loss to Truckee, Bylund reeled in a season-best 13 boards.

Against Palo Verde Valley (California), he swatted a season-high three blocks in a 48-37 loss on Dec. 27, 2018.

In the second meeting of the season with Elko, Bylund made a season-best two steals in a 71-55 home loss in Spring Creek.

During his sophomore year, Grant Brorby averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Brorby dropped a season-high eight points during a 64-46 loss to Brawley (California) on Dec. 28, 2018.

He collected a season-best four boards in Spring Creek’s home loss to Truckee and dished a season-high three assists in a 48-31 loss to Indio (California) on Dec. 28, 2018.

Brorby came away with three steals in three ballgames.

Losses

While the Spartans only graduated two players, Spring Creek will be without five players from last year’s roster — including a crucial loss due to a horrific accident.

Now-senior Zach Woster’s season was cut short before it could even materialize, enduring massive injuries during a car wreck in Elko when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a fire truck responding to a call on Nov. 10.

As a junior, Woster was the Spartans’ marksman — leading the roster with 28 3s.

He finished second on the team in scoring at 7.2 points per game and averaged 3.7 rebounds and one steal.

Woster reached double-digit points in seven contests, pouring in three games of 20-plus.

On Dec. 21, 2018, he dropped a season-best 26 points in a 70-50 home loss against Lowry — sticking five triples.

In a 45-43 road win on Jan. 18, at Dayton, Woster stroked a season-high six 3s and scored 20 points — a game in which he also snagged a season-best nine rebounds for a near double-double.

In a 58-55 overtime victory against North Valleys on Feb. 9, in Spring Creek — the Spartans’ final win of the season — he came away with a season-high four steals.

Woster matched his season best with two assists in five ballgames.

After averaging 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds as a junior, Weston Pritchard is not playing varsity ball for the Spartans in the upcoming season.

He scored a season-high 10 points during a 49-32 road loss on Jan. 25, in Fernley, grabbed a season-best nine rebounds in a 40-36 road victory on Jan. 4, at Truckee, and swiped a season-high two steals in the first meeting with Lowry.

As a sophomore Raphael Rios averaged 2.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, but the foreign-exchange student has come and gone.

In his lone season with Spring Creek, he posted his season high of eight points against Palo Verde and collected a season-best nine rebounds in an 82-25 blowout loss on Dec. 27, 2018, versus Rancho Mirage (California).

Rios tallied three takeaways in three contests and rejected a season-high two shots in a 58-22 road loss on Feb. 2, in Fallon.

Spring Creek graduated Jacob Fisher (.9 points, 1.9 rebounds) and Jason Faust (.9 points, 1.2 boards).

At Truckee, Fisher scored a season-best five points and pulled down five boards — grabbing a season-high six rebounds at home versus Dayton.

Faust matched his season high for scoring in two games, finishing with four points in the Spartans’ home win over North Valleys and versus Indio.

In Spring Creek’s league opener against Sparks, he closed with a season-best seven rebounds.

Faust made two steals in the second meeting against the Greenwave, in Fallon.

Newcomers

Of Spring Creek’s 11-man roster, six of the players will be brand-new varsity members.

Senior guard Cohen Woster is the eldest of the newcomers to the varsity program.

The Spartans’ other-five newbies are all juniors and they possess some size, spending the majority of their time on the junior varsity prior to the upcoming season.

Centers Landon Ritter and Jayce Esplin will give Bylund help in the middle, as will forwards Aaron Lousignont and Dylan Youngblood.

Junior Sam Tomera will play at guard.

Coach Zamudio

“I feel terrible for Zach, not only because he would help us out a lot and that he loves basketball — he’s such a great kid,” Zamudio said. “But we have a good, hard-working group. We’ll see how they gel as a team and grind things out. I try not to set my mind on a specific lineup. We need to see who steps into what roles.”

Zamudio said the Spartans have a good group of juniors who “compete and work hard.”

“They all bring something different and can help off the bench,” he said. “We lacked depth last year. We can’t look to far ahead and need to take things day by day. They’re working extremely hard and need to continue to practice like that.”

The approach will not necessarily be about wins and losses.

“I think we can be a scary team, but I really want to focus on building men — make sure they get a good education and have a good season of hoops,” Zamudio said.

Season Opener

The new-look Spartans will open the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, against Enterprise (California) during the Harlan Carter Invitational, in Shasta, California.

League Openers

Spring Creek will be on the road for its two-game slate of 3A North openers, facing Dayton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and South Tahoe at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

