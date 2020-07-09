Zeb Bell: A word from the Stampede Grand Marshal

Zeb Bell: A word from the Stampede Grand Marshal

ELKO — Forty-nine years announcing rodeos....I've been blessed. From Florida to California, from Washington to New Jersey, I've said "Good evening Ladies & Gentlemen", at thousands and thousands of performances.

Some of my career highlights include being selected numerous times for the NFR, chosen to announce at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the World Equestrian Games in Spain.

I need to pull back on the reins right here and say that my success and long career would not have been possible without my best friend and beautiful wife of 49 years...Deanne. She is my rock.

For many years, I was the announcer at this Silver State Stampede and to be named' Grand Marshal" is a great honor and I'm very proud to be here.

The Silver State Stampede is one of the best rodeos anywhere, reflecting a glimpse into the past with the Old West Bronc Ridin' to the present with many million-dollar cowboys.

To all my friends here in the Elko area, I'm very humbled and proud to have my name associated with YOUR Silver State Stampede — may God bless you all....and thank you.

Zeb

Zeb Bell, 2020 Silver State Stampede Grand Marshal

Despite the absence of the annual ceremony — which was pushed back to Sept. 21 — Spring Creek senior Jeff Guthrie and West Wendover senior Jesus Gonzalez were honored with Top-10 Student-Athlete awards by the NIAA. 

