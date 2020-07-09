Zeb Bell: A word from the Stampede Grand Marshal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Forty-nine years announcing rodeos....I've been blessed. From Florida to California, from Washington to New Jersey, I've said "Good evening Ladies & Gentlemen", at thousands and thousands of performances.

Some of my career highlights include being selected numerous times for the NFR, chosen to announce at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and the World Equestrian Games in Spain.

I need to pull back on the reins right here and say that my success and long career would not have been possible without my best friend and beautiful wife of 49 years...Deanne. She is my rock.

For many years, I was the announcer at this Silver State Stampede and to be named' Grand Marshal" is a great honor and I'm very proud to be here.

The Silver State Stampede is one of the best rodeos anywhere, reflecting a glimpse into the past with the Old West Bronc Ridin' to the present with many million-dollar cowboys.

To all my friends here in the Elko area, I'm very humbled and proud to have my name associated with YOUR Silver State Stampede — may God bless you all....and thank you.

Zeb

