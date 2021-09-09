Zeidler, Panthers blank Indians 23-0

The Panthers committed an illegal shift and booted the ball to senior Pete Romero, who returned to the Elko 20.

Finlayson ran for five yards, and Romero appeared to pick up a first down around the right edgee — a block in the back nullifying the chain mover.

Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen carried for five yards around the left side, but the Indians punted — the kick only traveling nine yards.

Luckily, for Elko, Jones once again dragged down a receiver for a loss of three.

A bad snap moved the ball all the way back to near midfield, and junior Mason Chacon had good coverage down the field on an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-24.

But, the Indians did not take advantage of getting the ball back with the game still scoreless.

Finlayson was stopped after a gain of three, Nielsen was sacked by senior Caleb Mang and Elko called a sweep on 3rd-and-23 — picking up three yards.

On the ensuing punt, the snap was bad and rolled back into the end zone for a safety.

The Panthers grabbed a 2-0 lead with 10:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Following the kickoff, North Valleys struck in just one play.