SPARKS — A lot can be said about never giving up and playing hard until there is no time left on the clock.
Conversely, the same can be said about taking care of business early and not placing yourself in a bad spot and hoping for a dream finish.
After playing a sloppy game, riddled with turnovers and miscues — the Elko football came overcame and persevered for the second week in a row.
Trailing 12-7 late in the fourth quarter Friday at Sparks, the Indians converted three fourth-down conversions on their final drive — winning the game with a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior Jake Zeller to junior Brigg Johnson with 39 seconds remaining.
The combination was crucial with a 4th-and-10 35-yard hookup in Elko’s 23-21 win over North Valleys, at Warrior Field, Zeller’s field goal with 59 ticks on the clock lifting the Indians to victory.
Elko’s defense was solid on Sparks’ opening drive, making plays in the Railroaders’ backfield — seniors Rolando Acosta and Max Shurtz combining for a tackle and junior Brigg Johnson blowing up a play behind the line of scrimmage.
After forcing a punt, the Indians first possession of the game could have served as a precursor for the way the night would unfold.
Following a first-down run by Acosta, Elko was picked off — turnover No. 1.
The Indians continued strong play on the defensive front, senior Derek Peters and Shurtz stopping a play for no-gain.
Following an incomplete pass and a short run, the Railroaders went three-and-out for the second straight drive.
The kick pinned the Indians deep on their own 7.
Elko went 93 yards.
Marvel broke a huge run across midfield, the Indians marching to the Sparks 11 with lengthy runs from Acosta and junior Lincoln Ratliff.
Sparks stiffened, forcing a 4th-and-8.
The Indians kept the offense on the field, Acosta providing big heart from a small frame.
He bulled through and over would-be tacklers for a touchdown. With 3:10 on the clock, junior Jake Zeller’s extra point opened a 7-0 lead.
Elko forced another three-and-out but missed out on a pick-six with a drop.
The Indian nearly shot themselves in the foot — indeed doing so — bailed out by a Sparks mistake.
On the punt, a blocker did not get away from the football and was struck — the Railroaders jumping on the recovery.
An illegal procedure penalty forced another punt.
However, Elko moved the ball to inside the Sparks 10 and coughed up the football.
Another Sparks punt thumped off an Elko player for the second time — the ball luckily bouncing out of bounds.
From the Sparks 40, the Indians darted to the 21 on a carry by senior Cameron Marvel — the drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown by Acosta.
Bring it back.
A blindside block nullified the score.
From the 26, a 4th-and-15 conversion attempt also went to the end zone — Zeller making a great scramble for a touchdown.
Bring it back, not so quick on the adjustment — a blindside block taking off the second TD in two plays.
The Indians handed off and were stuffed, turning the ball over on downs.
Sparks took advantage, set up by a big gain from junior Trezell Patterson.
He carried again on a misdirection from the 21 to inside the Elko 10, the drive finished with a run by junior Benjamin Castens.
However, the line was blown up on the kick — the PAT blocked and short.
Elko led 7-6 with 2:16 remaining in the half.
Junior Brayden Barnhurst broke a great return across midfield, but the Indians committed another blindside block.
After a complete pass, Elko put the ball on the deck — committing its third turnover of the half.
From the Elko 12, the Railroaders did not cash in.
Facing a 4th-and-1 at the Elko 3, Sparks set up in a wildcat formation — 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior Justin Rice-Misa stacked up short by the Indians’ defense.
Elko took over on downs and went to the locker room with a one-point lead.
With the opening possession of the third quarter, the Indians fumbled and recovered the loose ball but were stopped short on a fake punt at their own 30.
The ebb and flow of miscues rained on both parties’ parades.
After appearing to recover a Sparks fumble, junior linebacker Darin Legrand came away with the ball on consecutive plays — saving Elko’s bacon.
Elko coughed up the rock on its first play of the drive but regained possession, losing grasp on the pigskin on the very next snap — four plays resulting in fumblerooskis — Sparks falling on the ball at the Elko 18.
Senior quarterback Tyler Green turned a broken play into a big gain to the Elko 4, but Legrand blew up the next snap in the backfield.
However, Castens carried back to the Indians’ 3 — Green calling his own number on an option read for a touchdown.
Going for two, Elko senior Nick Kinder kept the Railroaders off the board with a huge pick.
Setting up at midfield on the ensuing kick return, Elko did nothing with the field position — going three-and-out.
Green carried a big third-conversion to the Sparks 35, but the Railroaders once more fumbled at the 40.
The Indians elected to go for a conversion on 4th-and-2, Green atoning for his fumble — dropping a ball carrier in the backfield for a turnover on downs.
On Sparks’ drive, the Indians dodged a major bullet — a wide-open receiver unrecognized on 3rd-and-10.
The would-be touchdown never occurred, the Railroaders kicking the ball away.
Sparks loaded the box and figured out Elko’s offense, forcing another three-and-kick.
Elko’s defense did its job and gave the ball back to the offense, but junior cornerback Oscar Gonzalez picked off a pass on 3rd-and-8 — the Indians’ fifth turnover of the contest.
Giveth away and taketh back.
Acosta made a big-time play and took the ball away, giving the Indians new life after Sparks’ third turnover with 5:21 remaining in the game.
The cardiac kids began their comeback.
Acosta picked up a 4th-and-short with a carry to midfield, junior Kaiden Cervantes carrying for another 3rd-and-2 chain mover.
Marvel packed the rock for five yards, but the Indians were stuffed and set up 3rd-and-6.
Ratliff picked up four of the yards, setting up 4th-and-2.
The Elko offensive line made a clutch push, springing Cervantes for 12 yards to the 21 with 1:11 on the clock.
With three straight incompletions, could Elko convert its third fourth-down stick mover?
Yes, and then some.
The Indians never went for the line to gain — they aimed beyond the goal line.
After a 4th-and-10 35-yard pass from Zeller to Johnson saved the Indians’ rear ends last week, Zeller unleashed another deep heave to his recent go-to man.
Johnson high-pointed the rock, made the snag and came down with the game-down touchdown with 39 ticks on the clock for a 21-yard dagger.
Zeller’s PAT opened a two-point lead.
When the Railroaders got the ball back, Acosta quickly reminded them why he was a 1st-Team All-League nose guard during his junior year.
He pressure Green and nearly made a sack, a split-second pass forced off its mark.
After making the game-changing throw, Zeller hauled in the game-sealing catch — his interception locking down a 4-0 record for the Indians with a 14-12 win.
Kinder’s interception proved to be the difference on the two-point conversion. If not for his INT, the Indians would have been shooting for a tie or a one-point win of they had elected to go for two of their own following Johnson’s game-winning TD.
Up Next
The Indians (4-0 overall, 3-0 in league) will face a tough test in their bid to continue their unbeaten streak against the Vaqueros (3-2 overall, 2-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
