Zepeda walks Lowry off with homer
Zepeda walks Lowry off with homer

WINNEMUCCA — Due to contact tracing, the No. 5 Spring Creek softball team automatically moved into the 3A North-East regional semifinal round — No. 4 Elko withdrawing from the tournament.

In the semis, the Lady Spartans gave No. 1 Lowry all it wanted and then some.

After beating the Lady Buckaroos for the first in more than a decade on May 12 by a final score of 5-2, Spring Creek nearly tallied it second victory against the Lady Bucks in a matter of a week and a half.

On Saturday, May 22, the Lady Spartans built a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning but were unable to hang on — Lowry tying the contest with a two-run frame in the home half of the fifth and walking off with a one-out, solo homer by junior Natalia Zepeda in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win.

Spring Creek went to the front early with some big-shot pop of its own, senior Jacyee Freyensee driving in senior Anesse Chiquete — who reached on a leadoff single and took second on a passed ball — smashing a two-out, two-run blast on a fly ball to center field.

In the home half of the first, the Lady Bucks cut the margin in half with a two-out, extra-base rip or their own.

Freshman Savannah Stoker drew a one-out walk, and junior Kenzi Dowd-Smith drove an RBI triple to center field — making the score 2-1.

Spring Creek was retired in order in the top of the second, and Lowry stranded a pair of runners in the bottom half — senior Mackenzie Salas-Begay hitting a one-out single and sophomore Megan Coo reaching on a dropped-third strike with two away — ending the inning with a popup to Chiquete at shortstop.

Junior Riley Moon hit a two-out base knock to left field in the top of the third but was also stranded with a pop fly to short.

Spring Creek escaped consecutive one-out singles by Zepeda and Dowd-Smith, but sophomore Brynly Stewart snagged a line drive at second and junior Nyha Harris fielded a 3-unassisted groundout at first.

The Lady Spartans regained a two-run lead in the top of the fourth.

Sophomore Abigail MacDiarmid hit a two-out single on the ground to left field, and she scored on a double up the middle by Stewart — who took third on the throw home.

Lowry ended the frame with a 4-3 groundball.

In the home half, all the Lady Bucks managed was a two-out hit-by-pitch by Cook — closing the frame with a 4-unassisted grounded to Stewart at second base.

Spring Creek fell one-two-three in the top of the fifth, and Lowry came calling with one gone in the home half.

Zepeda hit a double to down the third-base line — crossing on the very next at-bat — Dowd-Smith tagging a two-base rip to the same spot and making the score 3-2.

Following a 4-3 groundout that put two away, the Lady Bucks tied the contest at 3-all — junior Bailey Hayes driving in Dowd-Smith with a grounded through the middle.

The Lady Spartans went down in order in the top of the sixth on consecutive strikeouts by Salas-Begay and a popup to sophomore Shelbie Hoyt at second.

However, Spring Creek returned the favor with a one-two-three frame in the home half — Chiquete catching a lineout at short, junior Janeigha Stutesman tossing a strikeout and fielding a 1-3 groundout.

In the top of the sixth, Lowry did its job with a clean frame — sitting the Lady Spartans down in order and preserving the 3-3 tie.

With the door open for a walk-off W, the Lady Bucks took advantage in the bottom of the seventh.

After a fly out to Moon in left field, the very next pitch left the yard.

Zepeda swung on the first pitch on the ensuing AB, lifting a ball over the center-field fence and lifting her team into the championship game.

The Lady Bucks overcame a stingy, competitive Spring Creek challenge but prevailed by a final score of 4-3 — bouncing the Lady Spartans from the single-elimination tournament.

Dowd-Smith was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, drove in two runs and scored another.

Zepeda was the hero, hitting 3-for-4 with a double and a homer — driving in a run and scoring a team-high two runs — her RBI on her solo crank serving as the difference.

Hayes finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Salas-Begay closed 1-for-3 as well.

Freyensee went 1-for-3 and drove in a team-high two runs, scoring one of her own with her two-RBI bomb over the fence.

Stewart hit 1-for-3 with an RBI double, and MacDiarmid and Chiquete were each 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Salas-Begay earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against no walks over seven-complete frames.

Stutesman took a tough loss, giving up four runs on eight hits with four Ks and one free pass across 6-1/3 innings.

Remarkably, neither team committed an error in a fine defensive display.

SPRING CREEK — 200 100 0 — 350

LOWRY — 100 020 1 — 480

Regional Tourney

Following Spring Creek’s challenge, the Lady Bucks woke up and cruised to the 3A-North East final — blasting Fernley 13-3 and winning the championship in six frames due to the 10-run rule.

Zepepda walked off Lowry once again, driving in freshman Isabella Zepeda with a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth.

