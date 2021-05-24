Zepeda walks Lowry off with homer

WINNEMUCCA — Due to contact tracing, the No. 5 Spring Creek softball team automatically moved into the 3A North-East regional semifinal round — No. 4 Elko withdrawing from the tournament.

In the semis, the Lady Spartans gave No. 1 Lowry all it wanted and then some.

After beating the Lady Buckaroos for the first in more than a decade on May 12 by a final score of 5-2, Spring Creek nearly tallied it second victory against the Lady Bucks in a matter of a week and a half.

On Saturday, May 22, the Lady Spartans built a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning but were unable to hang on — Lowry tying the contest with a two-run frame in the home half of the fifth and walking off with a one-out, solo homer by junior Natalia Zepeda in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win.

Spring Creek went to the front early with some big-shot pop of its own, senior Jacyee Freyensee driving in senior Anesse Chiquete — who reached on a leadoff single and took second on a passed ball — smashing a two-out, two-run blast on a fly ball to center field.

In the home half of the first, the Lady Bucks cut the margin in half with a two-out, extra-base rip or their own.