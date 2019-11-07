Zuraff, Walz save Spring Creek late in 2 OT win — Lady Spartans beat North Tahoe 2-1 in 3A North quarterfinal

A shot by Binger was deflected and resulted in a corner kick, the boot sent over the swarm in the box.

Lamb took another direct kick that was on-frame but saved, another shot by Binger also stuffed.

A direct kick by Lamb missed wide to the left, and McDermott sent a gorgeous ball from a takeaway diagonally from the right to the left — Lopategui in position, the keeper deflecting the ball.

Spring Creek almost ended the match with another corner kick, and Lopategui tagged a shot from the left side — the ball crossing wide to the right of the far post.

After the first overtime, the game was deadlocked once again.

The Lady Lakers had a clean look for a potential winner, but the shot by Vera sailed oved the crossbar.

Following the miss, Zuraff did not.

She pressed the right side and fought through a slide tackle, regaining possession of the ball.

As the keeper came out, it was too late — Zuraff already poking the ball.

The shot trickled across the middle and rolled into an open net, lifting the Lady Spartans to a 2-1 victory and placing Spring Creek in the regional semifinal.