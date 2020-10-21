Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers 6-4 to even Series

Will Smith and NLCS MVP Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers. Seager's solo shot in the eighth was his seventh homer and 16th RBI, extended the franchise records he had already set this postseason. Those are also the most homers by a shortstop in any MLB postseason.

After an off day, Game 3 is Friday night when there will be a pair of big-game starters on extra rest after both pitched last Saturday.

Right-hander Walker Buehler threw six scoreless innings for the Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. Charlie Morton, who has won all three of his starts this postseason and was the Game 7 winner for Houston at Dodger Stadium in the World Series three years ago, went 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the Rays' Game 7 ALCS-clinching win over the Astros.

Snell already had all his strikeouts when he walked Kiké Hernández with two outs in the fifth before Taylor, the No. 9 batter, homered on his 80th pitch. The Rays ace was out of the game two batters later, after Mookie Betts walked and Seager singled. Anderson got out of the jam with a strikeout of Justin Turner.

The Dodgers knew it would be primarily a bullpen game using various arms, instead of bringing back Buehler on short rest after ace lefty Clayton Kershaw threw six strong innings in their 8-3 win Tuesday night in Game 1.