Margot's homer, catch highlight Rays' 4-2 win over Astros

Margot played with the San Diego Padres from late in the 2016 season until being traded to Tampa Bay in the offseason. He played one game in right field in 2016 and the rest of his time in San Diego was spent in center.

“To have the ability to know where you’re at, and kind of be able to say, ‘Forget it, I know I’m going to hit something but I’m going in,’ and still hang on to the ball, was really, really impressive,” manager Kevin Cash said.

His teammates raved about the catch.

“He sold out,” winner Charlie Morton said. “Those guys are all in for each other and they put their bodies on the line. They’ve been doing that all year. That play was unbelievable.”

Shortstop Willy Adames said Margot “was going with determination. He was going to do whatever it took to make that catch. It was an unbelievable play that he made on the right field line, putting himself in a dangerous place. I’m just happy for him, after that homer. It was amazing. I hope he continues to help the team win like that.”