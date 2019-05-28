TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff as a special adviser.
The school announced the hiring on Tuesday. Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Bengals and is the franchise's all-time wins leader with 131. He led Cincinnati to seven playoff appearances, including five straight from 2011-15, and four division titles.
The Bengals fired Lewis following a 6-10 season in 2018.
Lewis was represented by current Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, a former agent. His daughter, Whitney, went to school there.
The 60-year-old Lewis previously was the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2001 and helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory in 2000. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
