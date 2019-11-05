Maxey leads No. 2 Kentucky past No. 1 Michigan State 69-62
0 comments

Maxey leads No. 2 Kentucky past No. 1 Michigan State 69-62

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan St Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky coach John Calipari directs his team against Michigan State during the first half Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in New York. 

 AP, Adam Hunger

NEW YORK — Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky’s latest freshman star, scored 26 points and the second-ranked Wildcats opened the season with a 69-62 victory against No. 1 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The Nos. 1 and 2 teams opened their seasons against each other for the first time since 1975 and the Wildcats made their case to be top-ranked next week.

Michigan State entered the season as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time, but aside from All-American Cassius Winston, the Spartans struggled to score. Winston had 21 points.

This Kentucky team is built around returning contributors instead of one-and-done freshmen, but Maxey asserted himself in his first game.

After Winston cut the lead to three on a three-point play with 1:27 left, Maxey hit a 3 from way behind the line to make it 65-60 with 59 seconds left.

The Champions Classic brought the top-four teams in the nation to the same building for the first time in college basketball. No. 4 Duke beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the doubleheader. The nightcap marked the fourth No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in college basketball in the last 10 years, and the third involving Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

The passionate fanbases sold out the Garden. Kentucky supporters and Michigan State traded “Go Big Blue!” and “Go Green! Go White!” chants when things got close. It was a marquee, event but a choppy game. Neither team shot over 40% from the field and they combined to shoot 50 free throws.

The Spartans couldn’t find the range from 3, going 5 for 26 and certainly looked like they could have used the scoring of senior guard Joshua Langford, who is expected to be out until January with a right foot injury.

Michigan State had whittled a 10-point halftime deficit down to four when Kentucky went on a 9-0 run behind 3s from Kahlil Whiney and Nate Sestina, pushing the lead to 54-41 with 9:57 left in the second half.

Kentucky’s veteran backcourt of Ashton Hagans (11 points) and Immanuel Quickley (10 points), both sophomores, but were outshined by Maxey. The 6-foot-3 guard from Texas attacked the basket and made clutch 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Wildcats coach John Calipari improved to 6-4 against No. 1 teams, including 3-2 at Kentucky.

Michigan State: The Wildcats looked more the part of the No. 1 team in the country in the first half, building 34-24 lead and disrupting the Spartans with their length and depth. It was all Winston for Michigan State. The senior had 12 points, and the rest of the starting lineup managed just two points.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky: The Wildcats go home to face Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

Michigan State: The Spartans host Binghamton on Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indians try to regroup, turn page
Local Sports

Indians try to regroup, turn page

How does No. 6 Elko approach its first-round playoff game at No. 3 Truckee following a 40-point shutout loss? On Oct. 4, Elko (4-4- in league) lost a 23-12 home game to the Wolverines (6-2 in league) — the score closer than the game between the lines — each team committing a multitude of penalties and the Indians scoring an inconsequential touchdown with little time left on the clock. The Indians will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Spartans looking to avenge 1-point loss
Local Sports

Spartans looking to avenge 1-point loss

The Spring Creek football team hopes to eliminate turnovers, make a few more defensive stops and avenge a one-point loss to Lowry. On Friday, the No. 4 Spartans (4-4 in league) will get their chance — playing on the road against the Buckaroos (5-3 in league) for the second time.

+2
Indians, Spartans end season with 2-2 tie
Local Sports

Indians, Spartans end season with 2-2 tie

The Elko and Spring Creek boys soccer teams will not play in the regional tournament but — despite no playoff appearances — the regular season ended with some fireworks, a far cry from a 5-0 victory for the Indians in the first meeting of the year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News