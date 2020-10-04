Mayfield, Garrett, Beckham lead surging Browns past Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, one of which was set up when Myles Garrett had a strip sack for the third straight game, and Cleveland held on for a 49-38 victory over Dallas to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2001.

Jarvis Landry had his first career touchdown pass in the receiver's 100th career game, a 37-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in Beckham's first multi-TD game with the Browns.

Beckham finished with his first three-score game in nearly five years, capped by a 50-yard run on a reverse after the Cowboys had cut a 41-14 deficit to three points with less than four minutes remaining. He had five catches for 81 yards and two scores.

The Browns ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns despite losing lead back Nick Chubb to a knee injury in the first quarter.

Kareem Hunt, who has been battling a groin injury, had 71 yards and two touchdowns, and D'Ernest Johnson doubled his career yardage of 26 yards in the first half alone, finishing with a team-high 95 yards. Beckham had 73 on two carries.

Dak Prescott had his first 500-yard game, finishing with 502 yards passing, and became the first NFL player to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games.