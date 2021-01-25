McBride, No. 11 West Virginia rally past No. 10 Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left and finished with a season-high 24 points, helping No. 11 West Virginia rally for a wild 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Jalen Bridges and reserve Sean McNeil each scored 13 points for West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12), which trailed by 12 with about seven minutes left. Derek Culver had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4) wasted a stellar performance by Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points and eight boards.

McBride’s 3-pointer with 1:36 left tied it at 84, but McClung responded with his own 3 with 1:10 remaining.

Taz Sherman made a layup with 50 seconds to go and the Mountaineers got the ball back for one last chance. McBride drove the lane and made an off-balance shot over two defenders.

McClung missed a jumper at the buzzer, ending the Red Raiders’ first road loss in Big 12 play.

Sherman and Jordan McCabe scored 10 points apiece for West Virginia.

