Michael Thomas giving Saints a big return on investment

His 104 receptions are the most ever through the first 11 games of a season, putting him on pace to eclipse Marvin Harrison’s single-season record of 143 receptions in 2002. That’s also 23 catches ahead of Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins, who ranks second.

Thomas has produced while playing with two different quarterbacks this season: Drew Brees and backup Teddy Bridgewater, who started five games when Brees was sidelined by a thumb injury.

Thomas even thrived when defenses knew he’d be a focal point of the Saints’ offense because of sporadic injuries to other key offensive players — from dynamic running back Alvin Kamara to tight end Jared Cook.

Thomas said when he knew he was going to be the focal point of opposing defenses, his approach was to “accept the challenge and don’t think it’s the end of the world.”

“I don’t want to make any excuses about what (scheme) they’re playing or they did this or they did that,” Thomas continued. “Whatever my coach is asking me to do, if they need me to make a play, no matter how many people are on me, I’m going to make the play.”

Of the 408 passes the Saints have attempted this season, 124, or 30 percent, have been intended for Thomas, and he’s caught 84 percent of those.