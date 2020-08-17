Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

“The biggest thing was just to try to make the right plays,” the 23-year-old said.

Mitchell’s offensive explosion was the third-most points scored in an NBA playoff game, trailing only Michael Jordan (63) and Elgin Baylor (61), according to Basketball Reference.

For all his offensive handiwork, it was a play near the end of the game that Mitchell lamented. With the Jazz leading 109-105 and 1:46 remaining in regulation, Mitchell was called for an 8-second violation as he dribbled the ball up the floor. Murray promptly responded with a 3-pointer to get Denver right back into the game.

“That’s my fault. As a leader and as a point guard at that time, that’s terrible on my part,” Mitchell said. “That really changed the entire game, that sequence right there.

“At the end of the day, we’re not overreacting. It’s one game.”

It was no surprise this game went down to the wire. Denver went 3-0 against Utah during the regular and restarted season but won by a combined margin of just 11 points, including a 134-132 double-overtime thriller on Aug 8.