PERRY, Georgia — At the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, a pair of Nevada cowgirls showed the rest of the country — and the world — they have the talent, the horsepower and the ability to perform at the highest level.

Quil Filippini

Eureka’s Quil Filippini, aboard her 11-year-old gelding “Frenchy” — which the Filippinis purchased from the Van Norman and Friends Production sale in September of 2022 — saved the best of her three runs in the pole bending for last.

In the short-go, Filippini posted the fastest time in the event of the entire week — stopping the clock in 19.743 seconds — capping a third-place average total of 60.542 seconds.

Filippini was 11th in the first round with a time of 20.605 seconds and was eighth in the second round with a time of 20.0194 seconds.

She also cashed in — taking part in the jackpot portion of the event — totaling $1,569.45 in winnings for a $948.21 win in the short-go and a $621.24 check for third in the average.

Huntley Byrd

Winnemucca’s Huntley Byrd also tallied her best run of the rodeo in her final trip down the arena, ranking fifth in the short-go with a time of sub-20 pattern of 19.928 seconds — finishing fifth in the average with a three-run tally of 60.813 seconds.

Byrd rounded out the top-20 in the first round in 20.852 seconds and jumped to third in the second round with a time of 20.033 seconds.

The duo spearheaded a Nevada attack; the girls finishing 15th in the team standings with 1,320 points and the boys ranking 28th with 735 points — the Silver State placing 22nd overall with 2,055 points.

Byrd also elected to jackpot, winning $1,209.78 on three checks — earning $621.24 for third in the second round and a pair of $294.27 for fifth-place efforts in both the short-go and the three-run average.

Top-20 Average Finishers

Kash Jepson

Las Vegas cowboy Kash Jepson — although competing for Arizona — was third in the average in the boys goat tying with a three-round total of 31.7 seconds.

He capped the top-10 in the first round with a time of 10.73 seconds, upped the ante with a second-place time of 9.32 on his second goat and was ninth in the final round with a time of 11.65.

Henry Buchanan

In the boys goat tying, Eureka’s Henry Buchanan was third in the average with a three-round total of 35.27 seconds.

Like Filippini and Byrd, he saved his best run for the final round.

In the short-go, he tied his goat in 11.32 seconds for seventh place.

He ranked 26th in the first round with a time of 11.83 seconds and threw his hands in the air for a time of 12.12 in the second round for 38th place.

Caleb Edgmon

In the chute dogging, Fallon’s Caleb Edgmon placed 12th in the average with a three-steer time of 13.26 seconds.

He opened with his longest run of 5.17 seconds for 28th in the first round, but he stomped his second steer in 3.77 seconds for 16th place.

In the short-go, he was 12th with a time of 4.32.

Huntley Byrd

Along with her performance in the pole bending, Byrd also made the final round in the breakaway roping.

In the first round, she caught her calf in 3.5 seconds — placing 25th — and snagged her second calf in 4.09 seconds for 45th place.

Despite a no-time in the short-go, she still finished 18th in the average with a time of 7.59 seconds on two head.

Stix Lee

In the boys breakaway roping, Fallon’s Stix Lee — like Byrd did in the girls breakaway — managed an 18th-place average finish on two calves.

He caught his first calf in 4.27 seconds for 41st place, but he latched his second animal in 2.71 seconds for 12th place before taking a no-time in the final round.

Top-20 Go-Rounds

Quil Filippini

Filippini not only won the final round of the pole bending, her time of 19.743 seconds was the fastest run of the entire rodeo.

She was 11th in the first round (20.605) and eighth in the second round (20.194).

Kash Jepson

In the boys breakaway, Jepson smoked his first calf in 2.35 seconds — the second-fastest time of the first round — paired with his 10th-place 10.73 in the first round of the boys goat tying, a second-place 9.32 in round two and a ninth-place 11.65 in the short-go.

Huntley Byrd

Byrd’s time of 20.033 in the second round of the poles was third place, she was 20th in the first round with a time of 20.852 and finished fifth in the short-go with her quickest run of 19.928.

Henry Buchanan

Buchanan was seventh in the short-go of the boys goa tying with a time of 11.32 seconds.

He was also 19th in the second round of the tie-down calf roping with a time of 15.57 seconds.

Sawyer Bliss, Cade Steward

In the team roping, Ely’s Sawyer Bliss and Logandale’s Cade Steward finished seventh in the second round with a clean run of 8.62 seconds.

Raelee Christian

In the girls breakaway roping, Alamo’s Raelee Christian closed out the top-10 in the second round with a time of 2.91 seconds.

Caleb Edgmon

Edgmon placed in the top-20 on two of his dogging runs, finishing 12th in the short-go (4.32) and 16th in the second round (3.77).

Stix Lee

On his second calf, Lee was 12th in the round with a sub-three time of 2.71 seconds.

Leeah Osterhoudt

Round Mountain’s Leeah Osterhoudt was 15th in the first round of the girls goat tying, stopping the clock in 9.82 seconds.

Riley Hughes

Alamo’s Riley Hughes — competing for Utah — and heading for partner Billy Harris (Marion, Utah) was 20th in the second round of the team roping with a time of 13.5 seconds.