Nevada, Ohio meet for 1st time in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
0 comments

Nevada, Ohio meet for 1st time in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UNLV Nevada Football

Nevada wide receiver Ben Putman (10) runs away from UNLV linebacker Farrell Hester II (53) on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Reno, Nev.

 AP, Tom R. Smedes

Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs. Nevada (7-5, Mountain West), Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio: Sophomore QB Nathan Rourke threw for 2,676 yards and 20 TDs, with five INTs.

Nevada: Redshirt freshman QB Carson Strong threw for 1,933 yards and 10 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, in nine games.

NOTABLE

Ohio: The Bobcats have become bowl regulars under coach Frank Solich, who has guided them into the postseason for the 11th time in 14 seasons. Ohio had a winning conference record for the fifth straight year.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack is looking for its second straight bowl victory after beating Arkansas State 16-13 in overtime in last year's Arizona Bowl.

LAST TIME

First meeting

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio: Second appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Bobcats are making their 11th consecutive postseason appearance and 13th in program history.

Nevada: Third appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Wolf Pack are in a bowl for the 12th time in the last 15 seasons and 17th time overall.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).

Indians host annual Elko Invitational
Local Sports

Indians host annual Elko Invitational

The time has come for the heels to hit the hardwood. The first action of the season will take place in a familiar setting, in arguably the best home-court advantage in the state.

The Elko boys basketball program will host its annual Elko Invitational from Thursday through Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+2
So good it’s Madi-syn: Murray sings with SWOCC
Local Sports

So good it’s Madi-syn: Murray sings with SWOCC

Senior Madisyn Murray can now simply focus on ball, already getting the weight of her collegiate decision off her shoulders. Next year, Murray will be somewhere she loves — doing what she loves — electing to play softball for Southwestern Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News