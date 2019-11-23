Nevada scores late to beat Fresno State 35-28

Ben Putman returned a punt 24 yards to the Fresno State 25 with 1:20 left and the game tied at 28. On the next play, Taua ran 21 yards to set up the Wolf Pack (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West) with a first-and-goal with 1:10 left. Taua gained 1 yard on his first two carries and then scored on third-and-goal, leaving only enough time for the Bulldogs (4-7, 2-5) to attempt multiple laterals on the ensuing kickoff before finally getting tackled after time expired.