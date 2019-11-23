Nevada scores late to beat Fresno State 35-28
Nevada scores late to beat Fresno State 35-28

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Toa Taua ran for 135 yards and scored on a 3-yard TD run with 12 seconds left to help Nevada beat Fresno State 35-28 on Saturday night.

Ben Putman returned a punt 24 yards to the Fresno State 25 with 1:20 left and the game tied at 28. On the next play, Taua ran 21 yards to set up the Wolf Pack (7-4, 4-3 Mountain West) with a first-and-goal with 1:10 left. Taua gained 1 yard on his first two carries and then scored on third-and-goal, leaving only enough time for the Bulldogs (4-7, 2-5) to attempt multiple laterals on the ensuing kickoff before finally getting tackled after time expired.

Quinton Conaway's punt with 1:46 left in the game pinned the Bulldogs at their 3, and Jorge Reyna threw three incomplete passes before Fresno State punted. Reyna finished with 261 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception.

The loss knocks Fresno State out of bowl contention.

4 Spartans, 1 Indian on 1st-Team All-North
4 Spartans, 1 Indian on 1st-Team All-North

Despite some mediocre seasons by Spring Creek (5-6 overall, 5-5 versus league opponents) and Elko (5-5 overall, 4-5 against 3A North foes), both the Spartans and Indians were well represented in the 3A North football awards.

McLeod, Eastern Oregon win Cascade Collegiate Conference title
McLeod, Eastern Oregon win Cascade Collegiate Conference title

Spring Creek High School Class of 2018 graduate Kaitlyn McLeod is not only a solid midfielder as a sophomore for Eastern Oregon University (La Grande, Oregon), she played a huge hand in the Lady Mountaineers’ ability to reach Friday’s title game, when EOU captured the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship.

Lady Braves swept in state semifinal
Lady Braves swept in state semifinal

After overcoming substantial obstacles — namely an underclassmen-laden bunch and a midseason coaching change — the Owyhee volleyball team’s season ended Friday. In the Division 1A state semifinal, the Lady Braves found themselves on the wrong side of a three-set sweep.

