No. 2 Baylor set to resume play Feb. 23 after COVID-19 pause
Baylor Texas Basketball

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates a score against Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. 

 AP, Eric Gay

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols and there is plenty of uncertainty over the rest of the regular season.

The Bears are scheduled to play Iowa State at home after the Big 12 announced the postponement of Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State.

The conference didn’t specify whether the Oklahoma State postponement was over COVID-19 issues or the wintry weather affecting Texas.

Baylor hasn’t played since matching the best start in school history at 17-0 with an 83-69 win over No. 12 Texas on Feb. 2. If the current schedule holds, the Bears (9-0 in the Big 12) will go three weeks between games.

There is just one other scheduled game for Baylor at the moment: home against No. 13 West Virginia on Feb. 25. That game has been rescheduled twice.

The Bears have six other games that could be rescheduled, but the school says not all of them will be. The conference has an extra week before the Big 12 tournament to try to play postponed games.

Baylor’s unscheduled home games include Texas, TCU, 15th-ranked Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The road games that could be rescheduled are No. 9 Oklahoma and West Virginia.

