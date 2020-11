No. 8 BYU returns from bye week to host North Alabama

This marks the first time North Alabama has faced BYU in any athletic event. ... At 1,681 miles, it will be the sixth-longest football trip for the Lions. The farthest one was 2,454 miles when the team played Western Oregon in Monmouth during the 2015 season. ... The Lions have yet to allow a score in the first quarter. ... North Alabama boasts a 2-4 all-time record against FBS teams. ... BYU will try to join the 2001, '84 and '79 teams that began 9-0. ... BYU's No. 8 ranking is the highest by the Cougars since the 2009 season, when they climbed to No. 7 in the AP poll. ... Only family of the players and coaches will be allowed into LaVell Edwards Stadium this weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions. ... The Cougars are the lone FBS team that's ranked nationally in the top-10 in scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense.