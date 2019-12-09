No. 18 Boise State meets Washington in Las Vegas Bowl
Mountain West Championship Football

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin has water dumped on him after winning the Mountain West Championship over Hawaii on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. 

 AP, Steve Conner

No. 18 Boise State (12-1 Mountain West) vs. Washington (7-5, Pac-12), Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Las Vegas

TOP PLAYERS

Washington: Junior QB Jacob Eason completed nearly 64% of his passes for 2,922 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Boise State: DE Curtis Weaver was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and leads the conference with 13.5 sacks. Weaver also owns the Mountain West career sacks record and ranks No. 2 all-time at Boise State.

NOTABLE

Washington: The Las Vegas Bowl is a letdown for the Huskies, who played in New Year's Six bowls the past three seasons.

Boise State: Beat Hawaii 31-10 in the Mountain West championship game Saturday. The Broncos won their second conference title in three years.

LAST TIME

Boise State beat Washington 16-13 on Sept. 4, 2015. The teams met in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2012, with Boise State winning 28-26.

BOWL HISTORY

Washington: The Huskies are 17-20-1 in bowls.

Boise State: The Broncos missed out on playing in the First Responder Bowl last year when it was washed out by bad weather. They've played in the Las Vegas Bowl four times, most recently in 2017 when they beat Oregon 38-28. They are 12-6 in bowl games since their first appearance in 1999.

