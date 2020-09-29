No debate: Judge, Yankees pound Bieber, Indians in opener

When Bieber's final pitch clanged loudly off the empty left-field bleachers on a two-run homer by Gleyber Torres in the fifth, the Yankees were up 7-2 and had delivered a boisterous postseason message to the rest of baseball: Don't forget us.

Bieber then handed the ball to acting Indians manager Sandy Alomar Jr. and walked slowly toward Cleveland's dugout, seemingly carrying all of the city's hopes for a long run with him. The Indians have lost seven straight playoff games.

"He was too excited," Alomar said of Bieber. "First postseason game. Fastballs were coming back into the zone."

Staked to an early lead on Judge's homer, Cole showed why the Yanks shelled out $324 million for him in the offseason. The right-hander gave up two runs — including Josh Naylor's homer in the fourth — and six hits in seven innings.

"This was a really good way to start out a series against a really good team, against a great pitcher, and have Gerrit throw the ball the way he did," Boone said.

Naylor went 4 for 4 and became the first player with three extra-base hits in his postseason debut.