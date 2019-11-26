Ohio St jumps LSU to No. 1 in CFP rankings with 2 weeks left

Memphis is 17th, remaining the highest ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. The highest ranked conference champion from outside the Power Five is guaranteed a spot in the New Year’s Six bowls. This year that would be the Cotton Bowl. Memphis and Cincinnati play this week and could meet the next week in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Boise State from the Mountain West is 20th.

Down the stretch they come

There are some signs that the stretch run this season could be more volatile than in past playoff years. First off, three times in the previous five years one of the teams that was ranked in the top four heading into rivalry weekend and made the playoff only played one more game.

In 2015, Oklahoma reached the CFP as the Big 12 champion, but the conference had no title game so the Sooners were able to kick back with their 11-1 record after beating rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners did slip from third to fourth in the final rankings.

In 2016, Ohio State was shut out of the Big Ten championship game because of a loss to Penn State, but the committee liked the Buckeyes 11-1 record with three victories against top-10 teams. They made the field, but also dropped a spot from second to third.