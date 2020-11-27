Oregon State upsets No. 9 Oregon 41-38 on Nolan's late run

Gebbia’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Zeriah Beason closed the Beavers to 24-18 but a two-point conversion failed. Oregon scored on Shough’s 4-yard scoring pass to Hunter Kampmoyer to pull away again before Gebbia’s 1-yard keeper narrowed the gap to 31-26 early in the final quarter.

The Ducks held off UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly 38-35 last Saturday. The Beavers were coming off their first win, a 31-27 victory over California last weekend. Jefferson ran for 196 yards and a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: Freshman linebacker Noah Sewell, who was carted off the field with what appeared to be a scary injury last weekend, played for the Ducks. ... The Ducks won 24-10 last year en route to the Pac-12 championship game and the Rose Bowl. ... Oregon holds a 66-48-10 advantage in the series.

Oregon State: Jefferson, who struggled with injuries last season after winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2018, has run for 75 or more yards on his first carry in the past two games. ... Jefferson’s rushing yards were the most of any player in the rivalry series.

UP NEXT

Oregon plays at Cal next weekend. The Golden Bears fell 24-23 to rival Stanford in the Big Game earlier Friday.

Oregon State is at Utah next weekend. The Utes were supposed to play Arizona State on Sunday, but that game was cancelled, so instead they’re heading to Seattle to play Washington. The Huskies were originally scheduled to play in the Apple Cup on Friday, but that game was also canceled.

