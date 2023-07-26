ELKO – Each summer, softball enthusiasts – young and old, new and experienced – arrive at the Herrera Fields for Adult Softball League games to make memories.

It’s a generational sport that has brought families together for decades in Elko, as softball goes back a long way. However, many families trace their love of softball to the games that are played at the fields along Country Club Drive.

Vern Lindskog and Trey Shelton are two players who have circled the bases for about 32 years.

“There’s not too many old guys left, though, they’ve got families or whatever,” Lindskog said. “We’re the last of the leftovers, I guess.”

The men currently play for the Gordo DingBats, a team that won the American League Red championship 28 to 27 against Los Crudos on Monday.

Over the years, Lindskog and Shelton have been involved with other local sports such as flag football and City League Basketball. For both of them, softball is about friendships and playing ball. It’s also about sharing the game with the next generation.

Shelton’s sons Tristan and Robby played alongside their dad this season.

“These guys probably weren’t born when we first started,” Lindskog said.

Seeing younger players join the league is a positive sign with the addition of the Tropics, a Spring Creek-based team of high school players. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen high school kids again,” Shelton said.

Paul Sierra is another longtime player who was in the stands watching his son’s and nephew’s team, Los Crudos, play against the DingBats Monday night.

“It’s over 20 years I’ve played,” Sierra said. His son has played for about 13 years. Several of Sierra’s family members are involved in the softball league.

“He’s an athlete himself,” he said of his son. “He’s a Dodgers fan, bigtime.”

For Sierra, to pass the game down to the next generation “is fun. It’s exciting. It keeps the kids from being on their cellphones and stuff like that.”

“We only play for an hour and in that hour of being here and playing and having fun breaks the monotony of being at home,” he continued.

At 50 years old, Sierra said each season offers the opportunity to meet new people. “We meet everybody. There’s a lot of teams that we don’t know people until we start to play, then the interaction starts taking place. By the end of the season everyone knows you by name.”

Over the years, Sierra has watched many of the players grow up from children who ran around the ball field to now participating in softball games. Los Crudos is a team in their second year that made it all the way to their bracket’s final. “They’re doing amazing,” he said.

The family-oriented nature of softball influences younger children who “see this, but most of our kids are in little peewee leagues and stuff like that. It’s fun to go watch them, also,” Sierra said.

Sierra, who was a pitcher for Los Crudos, said problems with his knees are keeping him off the field. “It’s time to pass the torch down to somebody else.”

Watching his family compete is a source of pride for Sierra. “A lot of that is my doing. Teaching and them learning.”

The league accepts players 16 and up. One of the younger players is Evelyn Bright, 17, who has been involved in coed softball since last year. “It’s a blast,” she said.

The environment is “so much fun,” Bright added. In addition to “beating adults” in games, she said making new friends who have played for years is another bonus to participating in the league.

“It’s so different than actual softball in little ways, you learn a lot from them,” she said. “They’re all very supportive. Even like last year, they supported me through my first games. Told me I could do it.”

She has played softball from the age of 9 and kept it up through high school before joining the league.

Anyone of any playing level is welcome, even newbies, Bright added. Speaking of her teammates and opposing team players, “these girls, even the opposite team, they’re the sweetest things ever. They support you through everything, too. Even if you’re a newbie, absolutely! It’s so much fun and you can always learn.”

Bright said for now she’s in the outfield “because they think I’m fast for the outfield,” but she would like to advance to second base or shortstop.

The Spring Creek resident said she enthusiastically signed up for a second year and “hasn’t missed a game” all summer. “Even when it’s raining, it’s wonderful, [even though] the grass is more slick.”

Brandon Carr has been involved with Adult Softball League for about 20 years, playing outfield. In addition to softball, he played flag football and men’s league basketball but was in football, basketball and wrestling in high school. Today he coaches his children’s sports teams.

Softball season is special for many people, Carr said.

“Everybody looks forward to this time of year for the softball, especially for the adults. Even for the kids coming up that can play, they look forward to coming up and playing slow-pitch softball up here.”

Over the years, Carr has played on each variation of league, from the competitive A division to the middle of the road B division to the recreational C division. Carr said as he gets older, he prefers the C division to “hang out, play the game, have fun doing it and enjoy it.”

Players, friends and families grow closer together through the summer games. “Granted, with a tight-knit community, it’s like a family. We have bickering but we all get along for the most part. We’re here to play ball and have fun.”

The main reason for softball bringing people together is that it’s “America’s game.” Carr added. “It’s the one sport that hasn’t changed and never will change. It brings everybody together and everybody has a great time doing it.”

Danny’s story

Adult Softball League founder and president Danny Story recalled his introduction to Elko’s softball community when he first moved to the area from southern Oregon in the early 2000s.

A college baseball player, Story initially joined the men’s basketball city league before being invited to join the slow-pitch softball league. It was a big change from baseball as softball has a smaller field, “it’s like two-thirds the size of an official baseball field.” The softball is 12 inches in circumference, which is bigger than a regular baseball.

But the biggest difference is the way the ball is pitched up into the air. “As a baseball player, you’re trying to react quick. Now [in softball], you’re waiting to pull the trigger on it.”

“You have to have a discernible arc,” he explained. “So depending what classification you’re playing – we play USA Softball, which used to be ASA Softball – it has to be over six feet and under 10 feet. It has to be within that ‘perfect arc,’ if you will.”

Story participated in league softball as a player until 2008. At the time, he said, there were three loosely formed groups. His teammate was one of the men’s league presidents but then he stepped away “and it kind of got dumped into my lap.”

For a couple of years, Story ran men’s league softball and organized and basketball at the Indian Colony Gym. After being hired by the City of Elko, he said he was tapped to create a full-time sports coordinator position through the Parks and Recreation Department that would be proposed to the City Council.

To develop the position, Story organized a flag football league with 12-14 teams, which created “year-round sports” within Elko. After three years of running the leagues, he said he was told he would have to give them all up to take the position. Story said he declined.

He turned his attention to junior league baseball and toward the end of 2015, a City proposal to increase adult softball fees prompted players to approach him. He then formed the Elko Adult Softball League, a nonprofit that eventually merged men’s, women’s and coed divisions. His first season had 16 teams versus the City’s 10 teams.

Finally, they grew to 27 teams to the City’s three teams. “I just absorbed all the leagues and I’ve had them ever since.”

Long history in Elko

Story joined slow-pitch softball about 20 years after the construction of Herrera Softball fields on Country Club Drive in 1981. “Softball has been huge in Elko, Nevada, way before me,” he said.

The softball complex hosted fast-pitch games and Triple Crown events. “There’s a lot of cool history here at this park. The history of Elko’s sports blows me away.”

Adult softball has graced the ballfields of Elko for decades, with games – both recreational and competitive – going back to the mid-1930s. Teams sponsored by local businesses and organizations competed for trophies and bragging rights.

Since Story began playing softball, he has absorbed the history of the fields, meeting Lenny Herrera, who was the Elko Fast-Pitch Softball Commissioner and for whom the softball fields were named. He’s also heard the stories from locals who remember growing up at the fields, getting ice cream from the concession stands and a quarter for chasing fly balls.

“There’s definitely the attachment. This is home, it always has been,” Story said. He also pointed to Jay Kump, who “set the foundation for a lot of great things” with Kump Fields nearby.

Story said over the years there have been many improvements to the complex with a harder in-field material thanks to the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. “They put a lot of effort into these fields and when people come here from out of town, they enjoy playing on these fields.”

The playing surface is in direct contrast to the City’s new Sports Complex that Story said was designed for turf, yet a change by the City resulted in a problem where grass can’t be grown on one field. Also, the dirt isn’t where it should be. “Now we’ve got three fields over there we don’t care to use.”

Although the Little League teams play there, Story said “It’s like playing on a beach.”

“I played a tournament and a half down there last year, and we’re going to stay here [at Herrera] until these fields are gone,” he said. “I want that complex to be what [the community] was promised. The lights are great and the design is great, but if you’re going to spend this type of money on a project you need to do it right the first time.”

Story, who sits on the Elko Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said he supports the proposed new recreation and events center “wholeheartedly” but wondered at how the new complex cost $25 million for a gain of two fields overall. He suggested the City could reinvest the money budgeted for Phase 2 of the Sports Complex to improve the current fields constructed in Phase 1.

This spring, the City discovered the Herrera Fields have an encumbrance due to federal money used for the initial project. According to a steel sign attached to the fencing of each field, the Herrera Fields were completed by the Land & Water Conservation Fund as a cooperative project for outdoor recreation through the Nevada State Nevada Park System, Bureau of Outdoor Recreation of the Department of the Interior.

Story said he hopes the delay caused by the encumbrance will allow the league to continue playing at Herrera a few more years.

A change-up this year

After running sign-ups for several years, Story handed over the logistics of team organization to the Boys & Girls Club of Elko this year.

Story said he approached Club CEO Rusty Bahr to take over. “I said, ‘You guys do a good job running leagues. I see what you’ve done with NNYSA. You’re set up.’”

“This is the time for me to get out because there’s somebody who can take it over, not just some other ballplayer that would have to start over. It’s an established organization. So this year, Elko Adult Softball and Boys & Girls Club are working hand-in-hand.”

Story said that although interest didn’t dwindle, the number of players went down after Covid-19. Before then, Story said he ran 75 teams with approximately 12 members per team at the height of its popularity. Now the League has about 40 teams.

Another factor in the reduction is that Little League fees also went up. It made families have to choose between youth and adult sports. “I would tell them every time to take youth sports. It’s what they should do,” Story said.

Teams learned about getting involved through social media with Facebook pages. It also helped with organizing scrimmages, practices, pickup player lists and game times.

Now, through the Club, players can sign up and call with questions during the Club’s hours of operations 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. It makes it easier for people drop by and register in person or online, said Jenna Campbell, director of operations.

“It’s the ease of having a business open during the day if you have questions or concerns, you can call,” Campbell explained. “We’re staffed, that’s the difference,”

Softball in the blood

Many players head to the ball fields right after work. Games can serve as a “great stress reliever,” Carr said. “You come out here, all these people, we’re all friends and family here. To have a bad day on the field is better than a good day at work. To come here, play, have fun with your friends and family, it’s a really good day.”

Story agreed. “For a lot of people, this is their activity. They’re pumped. This is their release.”

Some who aren’t official players but enjoy watching the games will bring their cleats with the chance of being picked up for a game, he added.

Story raised his three children on the ball fields of Elko. He has also watched young players grow up over the years. Across the generations, the sport’s main contribution to the community is creating memories for players and their families, he said.

“Memories, we’re making memories,” Story said. “It is really memories, being able to come up here. [Meeting people from] all walks of life. People you would never meet.”

“That’s what I’ve prided myself in over the years, is making a real family, community-oriented environment,” he said.