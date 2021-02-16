 Skip to main content
Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short
Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short

Panthers Short Football

Former Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short arrives for practice at training camp on July 26, 2018, in Spartanburg, S.C. The Panthers are releasing the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. 

 AP, Chuck Burton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not announced the decision, which does not come as a surprise.

Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 — money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

Before the injuries, the 32-year-old Short was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32 1/2 sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

