Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid

Flacco was 18 of 25 for 262 yards and three touchdown passes — two to Breshad Perriman and one to Jamison Crowder — but had the game-changing interception.

With the Patriots down by 10, Newton marched them down the field to open the second half, capping a 14-play drive with Rex Burkhead’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone to make it 20-17.

But the Jets answered right back, with Flacco finding a wide-open Perriman in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 27-17 lead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. Flacco kept the drive alive on third-and-9 from the Patriots 32 when he sidearmed a pass to Perriman for a 12-yard gain.

A miscue by the Jets on special teams kept the Patriots’ next drive alive.

After Newton stumbled on third-and-1 and was stopped for a 4-yard loss, New England appeared to have to settle for a 32-yard field goal. But the Jets were called for 12 men on the field — resulting in a first down for the Patriots. But the defense made up for the miscue, getting a red-zone stop — with an assist from a holding penalty on New England right tackle Mike Onwenu — and holding the Patriots to a 29-yarder by Folk to make it 27-20 with 6:04 left.