Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener

The series opener was the first NBA Finals game in Phoenix since Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls won their third straight championship here in Game 6 in 1993. The Suns, who came into the NBA with the Bucks in 1968, made their only other finals appearance in 1976.

They hadn’t even made the playoffs since 2010 and just two years ago were last in the Western Conference with a 19-63 record.

But Booker was already headed for stardom by then, and 2018 No. 1 pick Ayton has played at that level in the postseason. Paul has been steady as always since his arrival in an offseason trade.

Now 36 and a 10-time All-NBA selection, he is on the list of best players to never win a championship. It appeared he might never even get to play for one until Oklahoma City dealt him to a team of Suns on the rise, and he might be the final piece that takes them all the way to the top.

Despite so many debuts on the finals stage — the Suns’ Jae Crowder was the only player who had appeared in them, and that was in the one played at a neutral site last year for Miami — there didn’t appear to be many first-time jitters.

Both teams started well in a competitive first half. The biggest lead was eight, with Mikal Bridges’ 3-pointer making it 57-49 at the break.