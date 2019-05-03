ELKO – The Elko baseball team broke out of a funk.
With a seven-run inning in the bottom of the second, the Indians rolled to a 10-run win Friday over Fernley in the first game of the three-game series, beating the Vaqueros 11-1.
Fernley plated its only run of the game with two away in the top of the first.
Senior Kyle Heimbruch was hit by a pitch, scoring on an RBI single by sophomore Tucker Hall.
From then on, the Indians turned it up – scoring 11 run answered.
After a one-two-three defensive effort in the top of the second, Elko went bananas in the home half.
Senior Brycen Kelly led off with a base knock to center field, sophomore Lincoln Ratliff reaching with an error at short.
The bases were juiced with a walk to senior Austyn Marin, and Kelly tied the game as he was driven in by a single to center by senior Christian Quintana.
With the paths still packed, junior Rolando Acosta earned a free pass – driving in Ratliff for a 2-1 lead.
The mojo built, senior Kohl McIntosh also flying for a base knock to center field – scoring Marin – and senior Cooper Jones provided the hammer, crossing Quintana and Acosta with a two-run double to left.
A fly ball notched the second out of the frame, but the Indians regained traction quickly – Kelly coming back through the lineup and driving in McIntosh and Jones with a base knock to left field.
With a flurry, the Indians went from down to up six at 7-1.
Junior pitcher Colby Tiner struck out the first batter in the top of the third, and Elko avoided a one-out single by junior Trevor Hargett with a 4-3 double play by Acosta to Kelly.
Ratliff reached on a leadoff error in the home half, but the Vaqueros tallied a 6-4-3 double play and a 6-3 groundout to end the frame.
The Indians escaped a two-on, one-out jam with consecutive outs in the top of the fourth on a fly ball to Jones in center and a punchout by Tiner.
Acosta led off the bottom half with a walk, McIntosh following with a base-knock bunt toward third.
McIntosh stole second base, Acosta swiping home for an 8-1 lead.
With two gone, McIntosh scored on a passed ball for the final run of the inning.
Fernley went three-up, three-down in the top of the fifth – Tiner fanning the third hitter.
The Indians walked it off in the home half.
Ratliff reached on a dropped-third strike and advanced to second on a passed ball.
Quintana drew a two-out walk, and Acosta came through with a power hack – sending an opposite-way triple to right field.
Ratliff and Quintana scored with ease, Acosta strolling to third with a game-sealing, two-RBI triple.
Elko improved to 17-8 in the Division 3A North with an 11-1 win in five innings, dropping Fernley to 8-17 in league play.
Stats
Fernley pitching: Jones 1-2/3 IP 6 H 7 R 4 ER 2 BB 0 K, Glover 2-1/3 IP 2 H 3 R 2 ER 1 BB 3 K, Laird 1/3 IP 1 K, Chapin 0 IP 1 H 1 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K.
Elko pitching: Tiner 5 IP 3 H 1 R 1 ER 0 BB 6 K.
Fernley batting: Heimbruch 1-1 1 R, Hall 1-2 1 RBI, Hargett 1-3.
Elko batting: Kelly 3-3 2 RBI 1 R, Jones 2-3 2 RBI 1 R, McIntosh 2-3 1 RBI 2 R, Acosta 1-1 2 RBI 2 R, Quintana 1-2 1 RBI 2 R. 2B: Jones. 3B: Acosta.
FERNLEY – 100 00 – 132
ELKO – 070 22 – (11)90
Up Next
The Indians will perform senior day an hour before their doubleheader – honoring Jones, McIntosh, Kelly, Kaleb Martinez, Quintana, Lupe Ortiz, Lukas Nelms, Marin, Carter Alvarado, Jacob Kath and Ronin Rowley at 9 a.m. Saturday at Upper Kump Field.
Elko will close the regular season with a twin bill at 10 a.m. and noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.