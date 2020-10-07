Pinder's HR helps rally A's past Astros 9-7, trail ALDS 2-1

LOS ANGELES — Ramón Laureano sensed his teammates' energy dragging. They were down three runs with time running out to save their season.

So the Oakland outfielder lit into them in the dugout during the sixth inning, getting so loud he was heard easily in mostly empty Dodger Stadium.

And just in case Laureano's words did not get the message across, he ripped a double as the A's got a pair of sacrifice flies in the eighth to rally past the Houston Astros 9-7 on Wednesday and avoid elimination in their AL Division Series.

"We live another day," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

Suitably inspired by Laureano's outburst, Chad Pinder tied the score with a three-run homer in the seventh before Sean Murphy hit the go-ahead sac fly in the eighth.

"Ramón got everything fired up, saying this wasn't it, we're not going to let it be our last game, we're gone through too much this season," Pinder said. "It was awesome."

Houston leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and can advance to its fourth straight AL Championship Series with a victory in Game 4 on Thursday.

"There's never a doubt in this team," Oakland starter Jesús Luzardo said. "We can go ahead and win three in a row."