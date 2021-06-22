Price makes 26 saves, Habs top Vegas 4-1, one win from Final

Kotkaniemi was the beneficiary of strong defensive play in Vegas’ offensive zone, as Montreal defensemen Jeff Petry and Jon Merrill create a turnover to push the puck in transition. At the other end, it was Josh Anderson streaking past Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud and pulling Fleury to his far right with a backhand that was stuffed. But the rebound floated to the left, where Kotkaniemi beat Vegas blueliner Nick Holden and backhanded the puck into a wide-open net to give Montreal a 1-0 lead.

Suzuki, who was dealt to Montreal in the trade that sent Pacioretty to Vegas, set the Canadiens up for a two-goal lead in the second period with a perfectly timed backcheck on Jonathan Marchessault to the right of Price. At the other end, Suzuki’s patience paid off, as he waited until the precise moment to feed Staal between the hashmarks for a wrist shot that beat Fleury top shelf.

With the confidence level headed in opposite directions by the midway point of the second period, and the Canadiens feeding off momentum on a power play, another Vegas turnover ended up in transition with Corey Perry darting in on a would-be breakaway before shuffling the puck cross-ice to Caufield, who one-timed a snap shot up top to extend Montreal’s lead to 3-0.