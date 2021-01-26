Reaves' 23 points, late FT lift Oklahoma over Texas 80-79

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference as No. 24 Oklahoma beat short-handed No. 5 Texas 80-79 on Tuesday night.

Reaves’ free throws gave the Sooners a three-point lead before Andrew Jones made two free throws seconds later to get Texas within one. The Longhorns nearly forced a turnover on the inbounds pass before fouling Oklahoma’s Jalen Hill with 2.3 seconds to play.

Hill missed his first free throw, then intentionally missed his second but failed to hit the rim, giving Texas the ball. The Sooners (10-4, 6-3) then intercepted a long pass to end the game, sending Texas (11-3, 5-2) to its second Big 12 home loss. The Sooners have won four in a row.

Texas had rallied from 11 down in the second half despite foul trouble that reduced the Longhorns to five scholarship players by the end.

Reaves scored Oklahoma’s final six points. Elijah Harkless scored 13 and Umoja Gibson had 12 for the Sooners.