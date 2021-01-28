Reed, Noren beat the rain to take 1st-round lead in Farmers

"I was hitting the ball off the tee. You have to play from the fairway, shoot a low number and attack the course. Especially with what's coming tomorrow."

Reed said the closest he came to a bogey was on the par-4 fourth. He had a 35-foot putt for birdie and rolled it 3 feet to the right but saved par.

"That was the closest to a bogey, having a chance for a three putt, but besides that, everything else was pretty easy," he said. "Definitely it felt easy out there just kind of with how I was hitting the driver, getting the ball in the fairway. I was working it both ways, which was nice. It's not like I had only one way to go. I was able to hit the draws, hit the fades."

Noren also started on No. 10. He eagled the par-7 17th and followed it with his only bogey. He birdied every other hole on his back nine.

Sheffler, who also played bogey-free, eagled the par-4 16th.

Noren, from Sweden, also took advantage of nice weather to get a low score on the North Course.