Riley HR ignites big Braves 9th in 5-1 NLCS win over Dodgers

Max Fried had nine strikeouts and two walks while allowing one run over six innings in his start, two years after pitching in relief for the Braves in every game of the 2018 NL Division Series when they lost to Los Angeles in four games.

The left-hander was born in Santa Monica, went to high school in Los Angeles and was the seventh overall pick by the San Diego Padres in 2012, two years before he got traded to Atlanta.

There were chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!" when Freeman homered in the top of the first — a 429-foot solo shot to right that landed among fans well beyond the roped-off first five rows closest to the field. It was his first homer this postseason.

While the Braves had the five walks against Buehler, they didn't have another hit until consecutive singles opening the sixth that chased the starter. Busdar Graterol got pot of the jam with a popout, strikeout and comebacker.

Hernández got his first start this postseason with the Braves starting a lefty, and tied the game 1-1 when he pulled a homer to left leading off the fifth. Hernández, 0 for 6 in the playoffs until then, was the first player to homer on a curveball by Fried since Bryce Harper on Sept. 10, 2019.