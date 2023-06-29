SPRING CREEK — As a freshman, Spring Creek High School Class of 2023 graduate Taylor Brunson played varsity soccer — showing the ability to be a major contributor for years to come.

She also played in four varsity basketball games as a ninth-grader, averaging 5.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a block.

How quickly things can change.

Immediately following the 2019-20 season of hoops, COVID-19 hit and turned everyone’s worlds upside down.

But, good can come from bad as well.

“During COVID, we bought our first two horses,” Brunson said. “That changed everything for me.”

While she dropped soccer, Brunson continued to play basketball but added another sport — taking place in both the fall and the spring at the high school level and throughout the year on other circuits.

Brunson has competed in rodeos for the past three years at the high school level and will now transition to the collegiate ranks, signing a letter of intent with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

She will barrel race for Ric Griffith, the head coach at UNLV for nearly 35 years, whose teams and individual athletes have won 15 national titles — including national All-Around champions Preston Williams (1997), Ross Coleman (1998), Suzanne Montero (2001-2002) and Jonlyn Vaccaro (2002).

His teams have also won four women’s team reserve national championships (2001, 2002, 2005 and 2009) and 26 regional team titles.

The Brunsons visited the UNLV campus on June 16.

“I liked the program, and the culture was cool,” Taylor Brunson said.

She was originally in contact with Utah Tech University — formerly known as Dixie State University — in St. George, Utah.

While at UNLV, Brunson plans to ride a 9-year-old Palomino mare, Sueῆos, who she has ridden for the past year and is owned by her cousins, Tyler and Kathy Brunson, of Ely.

While in school, she plans to study business — currently unsure of what she wants to do with the degree.

As for goals, she has set some objectives for the short-term and also has her sights on bigger things as well.

“I want to build my network, have fun and go to nationals,” she said. “Eventually, I want to become a world champion. I want to see where rodeo takes me and make a living off of that.”

UNLV competes in the West Coast Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and will take part in 10 rodeos for the 2023-2024 season, hosting its home rodeo May 10-11, 2024, at the South Point Hotel & Spa, in Las Vegas.

For more information or to donate to the rodeo — which is looking for sponsors — contact UNLV head rodeo coach Ric Griffith at 702-498-5585.

Congratulations to Taylor Brunson and best wishes as she attempts to chase barrels and dreams at UNLV and beyond, hoping to eventually to run back in Las Vegas at the ultimate prize in the National Finals Rodeo.