Corkill, Tryan tie for win in Round 5

LAS VEGAS — Fallon’s Jade Corkill — despite a pair of no-times and a five-second penalty on one run — has made some hay and money in the team roping the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

After a second-place time of 4.5 seconds in Round 1, Corkill and partner Clay Tryan did not strike until the midway point of the rodeo.

On Monday, the duo shared the win with a blazing-fast 3.8-second run — each claiming $25,822 in winnings — sharing the victory with Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin.

For Corkill, he is fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association heeling world standings with $169,588 in earnings for the 2022 season.

Tryan — on the other side — is currently second in the PRCA world heading standings with $203,396 in winnings.

At the WNFR, Tryan and Corkill have each knocked down $48,733 halfway through the rodeo.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko’s Dakota Eldridge — after a slow start — appeared to gain some traction in the steer wrestling in Rounds 3 and 4.

On Saturday, he threw his steer in a time of 4.1 seconds — sharing third place and pocketing $14,690 — and notched another time of 4.1 in Round 4, on Sunday, tying for fourth place and earning another $9,793.

However, he missed the barrier a little in Round 5 and was chased down the arena on what was supposed to be a good steer.

One he got his hands on the steer, Eldridge did not get a flag after the animal did not fall flat with all-four feet laying in the same direction.

The steer got away, resulting in a no-time and likely killing his chances at a world title.

Going forward, Eldridge will need to make his money in the go-rounds after falling to 11th in the average — only the top-eight earning averaging checks.

Prior to Round 6, Eldridge eighth in the PRCA world steer wrestling standings with a season total of $138,580 in winnings — earning $24,483 through the midway point of the WNFR.

Watch Live

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be televised live each of the 10 rounds — airing nightly a5 5:45 p.m. — and can be seen on The Cowboy Channel, The Cowboy Channel Plus app or on RFD-TV.

The Cowboy Channel is on 603 through DirecTV and on 232 through Dish Network.

RFD-TV is on 345 through DirecTV and on 231 through Dish Network.

Bareback rider R.C. Landingham's Round 5 win has special meaning

LAS VEGAS – Competing during Round 5 Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge had special meaning to bareback rider R.C. Landingham.

“It is pretty emotional,” said Landingham, 32. “My mom, Wendy Skiver, passed away of ovarian cancer (Feb. 3, 2017). This is her rodeo dream, and she is living it with me.”

Landingham’s mom would have been proud of her son’s performance on Monday night.

Landingham had a 90.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Top Notch for the win.

“I had been on that horse twice before once before here at the NFR and it didn’t go well because I was battling a shoulder injury,” Landingham said. “Then I had him again in Pecos (Texas) this year and was 87 on him. Tonight, that horse was everything I thought it would be. That’s a big strong horse and he had a great trip, and everything worked out. It is nice to get a round win like this because it pays so well.”

Landingham earned $28,914 for the victory and has earned $57,723 at the NFR. Landingham is third in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $188,247.

Steer wrestler Ty Erickson tops leaderboard

Ty Erickson, the 2019 PRCA Steer Wrestling World Champion, was in championship form in Round 5.

Erickson clocked a 3.9-second time to claim the round win.

“The steer was the one that Hunter Cure won Round 2 on, so I knew he was going to be good,” said Erickson, 32. “He kind of let up on me a little bit and I knew he was going to be a little slower, but I wasn’t really expecting him to let up like he did. I’m just glad they don’t say pretty run on the paycheck, because it wasn’t a pretty run, but we got him down and the win.”

Erickson is now fifth in the world standings with $158,823. He has earned $51,039 at this year’s NFR. The Helena, Mont., cowboy was quick to credit his horsepower.

“Crush is owned by my wife and myself and he really fits these set ups,” Erickson said. “(He) doesn’t score the best, but when you got to go fast, he’s the one you want to be riding.”

Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay captures first career NFR round win

Logan Hay is making his Wrangler NFR debut quite memorable.

Hay won Round 5 with an 89-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Larry Culpepper.

“Larry’s (Culpepper) a big horse,” Hay said. “He reminds me a lot of the horse I rode in Calgary this year and he felt similar, so I went with the same game plan. I went with a big spur out and tried to get ahead of him right there and I felt like I accomplished that.”

Hay was trying to digest the moment he was experiencing getting his first NFR round win.

“It’s amazing. I’m not sure it’s really set in yet but being able to take that victory lap was something else,” Hay said. “It’s definitely a moment I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Hay is fifth in the world standings with $203,226 and he has earned $63,786 at the NFR.

“I’m just going to keeping attacking with the same game plan I’ve had the whole week. I’m looking to take it one horse at a time, not try to overthink anything, and just let my riding do what it does.”

Bull rider Tristen Hutchings gets his second round win of NFR

As NFR debuts go, bull rider Tristen Hutchings is doing great so far.

The Monteview, Idaho, cowboy had a 90.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail to win Round 5. He also won Round 1 with a 90.5-point ride on Stockyards Pro Rodeo’s Party Animal.

“I’ve actually been getting leaned back a little bit,” said Hutchings, 22. “I knew if I stayed on the front end a little bit better, longer, and let my hips get deep that things would work out. I’ve been drawing the right bulls so every time I get them rode they are going to score me high. I might not be first in the average, but I have two go-round buckles, I’m happy to be here, and I’m happy to be healthy.”

Hutchings is glad to see his hard work pay off.

“I think almost everybody rides better when they are riding into their hand and I knew that I would struggle when I didn’t,” Hutchings said. “I practiced really hard and I’m glad that I did because the only bull I’ve ridden into my hand, I got bucked off. I’ve gotten two knocked down riding away from my hand and that’s not bad when you’re going against the best bucking stock in the world.”

Hutchings is fourth in the world standings with $198,842. He has earned $70,859 at the NFR.

“It’s been a tough stretch for the boys in that locker room,” Hutchings said. “We started with 16 and now we’re down to 14. I got off to a great start and then went through a bumpy patch, so I had my head real low. But I’m excited to get another one rode. It’s tough out here in Vegas. All I can hope for is to just keep getting them rode.”

Team ropers Tryan/Corkill and Proctor/Medlin share title

The team roping competition was a split victory.

Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill shared the win with identical 3.8-second runs.

“It was kind of a blur,” Proctor said. “I saw a pink rope wrap around the horn and my partner (Medlin) pulled him back on his two feet. It all happened in a hurry.”

Medlin was thrilled with the outcome.

“What’s crazy is I wasn’t really nervous,” he said. “I didn’t really think we might come out with a go-round win, but I wasn’t really nervous before we rode. I’m just glad I went out there and did my job.”

Tryan acknowledged nothing came easy on Monday.

“It was a tough night against this field of guys,” Tryan said. “The quick times got off to a hurry, so we knew it was going to be a night where we needed to be aggressive. We just made a solid run with a good start and a clean, solid finish.”

Corkill loves the opportunity to compete for big money at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Just the chance to compete for $30,000 each night is what makes me excited,” Corkill said. “We have five more nights with a good chance to capture more money before it’s all said and done.”

Tie-down ropers Marty Yates, Kincade Henry share Round 5 crown

The veteran – Marty Yates – and newcomer Kincade Henry shared the spotlight in tie-down roping.

They had identical 7.3-second runs to claim the Round 5 win.

“Oh man, I don’t know, it’s so cool,” said Henry, 20. “This is my first time here and it just happens so fast I am just happy I got her done.”

Henry has moved up to fifth in the world standings with $188,194. He has earned $86,248 at the NFR.

Yates, 28, is making his ninth-consecutive appearance at the NFR and won Round 4 with a 7.4-second run.

“Man, it’s awesome to finally get back on the right end of things,” Yates said. “I got a great start; my horse did great tonight. So, it’s nice to be on the winning side of things, always.”

Barrel racers Hailey Kinsel, Lisa Lockhart share Round 5 glory

Hailey Kinsel made it three round wins out of five, winning Round 5 with a 13.52-second run. Kinsel added the Round 5 victory to her Round 2 (13.61 seconds) and Round 3 (13.59 seconds) wins.

On Monday, Kinsel split the Round 5 win with Lockhart as each had 13.52 seconds.

“It’s special here. Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Arena have their own unique energy that you remember, and you want to get back to,” Kinsel said. “To come back and be able to do well again, it’s awesome. This rodeo is so tough. This field of barrel racers is one of the toughest you’ll see. I’m just thrilled to have the success that we are because nothing is guaranteed when you’re here.”

Kinsel took a moment to talk about the preparation she and her star horse Sister go through.

“When her and I were younger, there was definitely more practicing involved with the setup and trying to get the pattern down,” Kinsel said. “After we’ve been here a couple of times, I’ve decided not to overwork her now and really just trust the process of my horse and trust her skill. She seems happy and it appears to be working.”

Lockhart, a veteran of 16 NFRs, discussed the horsepower she is using.

“I’m riding a young horse and he’s gotten stronger every night. We broke the ice in Round 2 and have continued to place higher each night. My job was really to get him to his spot and once he did, I thought, ‘well, here we go,’ because that first barrel is crucial here. That really makes a difference.

“Every horse is a little different. Some take right to it while mine has been hesitant and a little bit scared of everything. There’s a lot of energy in the arena so I commend him for having the focus he’s had because there are a lot of distractions.”

2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results

Round 5, Dec. 5

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback Riding: Fifth round: 1. R.C. Landingham, 90.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.'s Top Notch, $28,914; 2. Jess Pope, 88, $22,851; 3. (tie) Tim O'Connell and Leighton Berry, 87.5, $14,690 each; 5. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Cole Franks, 86.5, $6,063 each; 7. Caleb Bennett, 86; 8. Tanner Aus, 85; 9. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Clayton Biglow, 84.5; 11. Cole Reiner, 84; 12. Ty Breuer, 80.5; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, 76; 14. Tilden Hooper, NS; 15. Orin Larsen, Out. Average leaders: 1. Jess Pope, 432 points on five head; 2. R.C. Landingham, 427; 3. Tim O'Connell, 424; 4. Cole Reiner, 423; 5. Kaycee Feild, 421; 6. Cole Franks, 420.5; 7. Clayton Biglow, 418.5; 8. Rocker Steiner, 416.5; 9. Ty Breuer, 411; 10. Leighton Berry, 409.5; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 402; 12. Caleb Bennett, 394.5; 13. Tilden Hooper, 339 points on four head; 14. Tanner Aus, 319; 15. Orin Larsen, 217.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Jess Pope, $262,063; 2. Cole Reiner, $207,346; 3. R.C. Landingham, $188,247; 4. Kaycee Feild, $188,244; 5. Leighton Berry, $183,797; 6. Tim O'Connell, $172,440; 7. Tilden Hooper, $166,559; 8. Caleb Bennett, $163,353; 9. Cole Franks, $160,159; 10. Tanner Aus, $157,185; 11. Rocker Steiner, $150,390; 12. Clayton Biglow, $142,671; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, $134,002; 14. Orin Larsen, $133,784; 15. Ty Breuer, $115,749.

Steer Wrestling: Fifth round: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.9 seconds, $28,914; 2. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Will Lummus, 4.0, $20,053 each; 4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 4.3, $9,793 each; 6. Jesse Brown, 4.4, $4,664; 7. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Timmy Sparing, 4.6; 9. Dirk Tavenner, 4.9; 10. J.D. Struxness, 5.0; 11. Rowdy Parrott, 5.7; 12. Nick Guy, 6.6; 13. (tie) Hunter Cure, Dakota Eldridge and Tristan Martin, NT. Average leaders: 1. Kyle Irwin, 22.6 seconds on five head; 2. Rowdy Parrott, 23.9; 3. Jesse Brown, 24.8; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 25.2; 5. Will Lummus, 30.8; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, 37.1; 7. Tanner Brunner, 47.4; 8. Hunter Cure, 17.3 seconds on four head; 9. Tristan Martin, 18.1; 10. Ty Erickson, 19.1; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 20.9; 12. J.D. Struxness, 21.3; 13. Timmy Sparing, 28.7; 14. Nick Guy, 29.4; 15. Dirk Tavenner, 31.4. World standings: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, $233,733; 2. Will Lummus, $182,478; 3. Hunter Cure, $177,357; 4. Tyler Waguespack, $175,844; 5. Ty Erickson, $158,823; 6. Kyle Irwin, $156,155; 7. J.D. Struxness, $141,110; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $138,581; 9. Tristan Martin, $137,404; 10. Jesse Brown, $129,228; 11. Rowdy Parrott, $119,578; 12. Nick Guy, $116,935; 13. Tanner Brunner, $106,271; 14. Dirk Tavenner, $94,532; 15. Timmy Sparing, $91,312.

Team Roping: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.8 seconds, $25,882 each; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.9, $17,255; 4. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.9, $12,125; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $7,462; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.4, $4,664; 7. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 8.6; 8. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 14.2; 9. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT. Average leaders: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 27.3 seconds on five head; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 31.8; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 20.6 seconds on four head; 4. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 27.5; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 28.0; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 30.1; 7. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 13.7 seconds on three head; 8. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 14.1; 9. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 16.6; 10. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 17.4; 11. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 46.1; 12. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 10.2 seconds on two head; 13. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 13.6; 14. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 14.2; 15. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 19.1. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $274,486; 2. Clay Tryan, $203,397; 3. Tanner Tomlinson, $180,559; 4. Andrew Ward, $177,056; 5. Coleman Proctor, $159,321; 6. Jr. Dees, $157,732; 7. Dustin Egusquiza, $156,129; 8. Tyler Wade, $137,487; 9. Clay Smith, $127,765; 10. Rhen Richard, $126,534; 11. Jake Orman, $125,380; 12. Lightning Aguilera, $115,111; 13. Cody Snow, $113,968; 14. Chad Masters, $105,527; 15. Riley Minor, $103,686. World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $274,486; 2. Patrick Smith, $180,559; 3. Buddy Hawkins II, $175,514; 4. Jade Corkill, $169,589; 5. Jake Long, $169,245; 6. Logan Medlin, $159,321; 7. Levi Lord, $159,130; 8. Travis Graves, $156,843; 9. Trey Yates, $133,924; 10. Jeremy Buhler, $127,469; 11. Brye Crites, $126,722; 12. Wesley Thorp, $113,968; 13. Joseph Harrison, $110,199; 14. Jonathan Torres, $107,658; 15. Brady Minor, $103,686.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Fifth round: 1. Logan Hay, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Larry Culpepper, $28,914; 2. Lefty Holman, 88.5, $22,851; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Layton Green, 88, $14,690 each; 5. (tie) Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay, 87.5, $6,063 each; 7. (tie) Stetson Wright and Brody Cress, 87; 9. Zeke Thurston, 86.5; 10. Wyatt Casper, 85; 11. Tanner Butner, 84.5; 12. Kolby Wanchuk, 84; 13. Chase Brooks, 82.5; 14. Kole Ashbacher, 82; 15. Sage Newman, 79.5. Average leaders: 1. Zeke Thurston, 435 points on five head; 2. Lefty Holman, 434.5; 3. Stetson Wright, 432; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 427; 5. Logan Hay, 426; 6. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Tanner Butner, 411.5; 8. Kole Ashbacher, 410.5; 9. Brody Cress, 401; 10. Dawson Hay, 341 points on four head; 11. Chase Brooks, 339; 12. Sage Newman, 338.5; 13. Kade Bruno, 335.5; 14. Ryder Wright, 330; 15. Layton Green, 250.5 points on three head. World standings: 1.

1. Sage Newman, $308,349; 2. Lefty Holman, $249,052; 3. Stetson Wright, $248,123; 4. Zeke Thurston, $222,547; 5. Logan Hay, $203,226; 6. Brody Cress, $198,707; 7. Ryder Wright. $186,610; 8. Kolby Wanchuk, $176,967; 9. Layton Green, $163,683; 10. Chase Brooks, $161,533; 11. Kade Bruno, $153,789; 12. Dawson Hay, $147,833; 13. Wyatt Casper, $137,688; 14. Tanner Butner, $133,481; 15. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543.

Tie-Down Roping: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Marty Yates and Kincade Henry, 7.3 seconds, $25,882; 3. Caleb Smidt, 7.9, $17,255; 4. Riley Webb, 8.2, $12,125; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 8.5, $7,462; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.6, $4,664; 7. Shane Hanchey, 9.5; 8. Haven Meged, 10.1; 9. Ty Harris, 10.3; 10. Macon Murphy, 12.7; 11. Cory Solomon, 13.1; 12. Shad Mayfield, 18.3; 13. (tie) John Douch and Tuf Cooper, NT. Average leaders: 1.Caleb Smidt, 38.2 seconds on five head; 2. Haven Meged, 43.1; 3. Riley Webb, 47.6; 4. Cory Solomon, 48.3; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 48.7; 6. Macon Murphy, 56.1; 7. Ty Harris, 57.1; 8. Tyler Milligan, 58.3; 9. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Shane Hanchey, 58.7; 11. Kincade Henry, 31.2 seconds on four head; 12. Marty Yates, 34.6; 13. Hunter Herrin, 46.2; 14. John Douch, 15.2 seconds on two head; 15. Tuf Cooper, 26.1. World standings: 1. Caleb Smidt, $259,082; 2. Shad Mayfield, $236,359; 3. John Douch, $214,270; 4. Haven Meged, $188,257; 5. Kincade Henry, $188,194; 6. Marty Yates, $187,068; 7. Riley Webb, $169,011; 8. Cory Solomon, $168,302; 9. Hunter Herrin, $159,280; 10. Shane Hanchey, $154,908; 11. Zack Jongbloed, $146,755; 12. Tyler Milligan, $135,703; 13. Tuf Cooper, $134,382; 14. Ty Harris, $128,937; 15. Macon Murphy, $123,255.

Barrel Racing: Fifth round: 1. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Lisa Lockhart, 13.52 seconds, $25,882 each; 3. Kassie Mowry, 13.57, $17,255; 4. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Shelley Morgan, 13.69, $9,793 each; 6. Jessica Routier, 13.72, $4,664; 7. Margo Crowther, 13.73; 8. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.75; 9. Wenda Johnson, 13.84; 10. Sissy Winn, 13.87; 11. Bayleigh Choate, 13.93; 12. Dona Kay Rule, 13.96; 13. Emily Beisel, 18.29; 14. Leslie Smalygo, 18.47; 15. Stevi Hillman, 18.61. Average leaders: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 68.71 seconds on five runs; 2. Jordon Briggs, 68.94; 3. Margo Crowther, 68.99; 4. Wenda Johnson, 69.19; 5. Shelley Morgan, 69.24; 6. Sissy Winn, 69.81; 7. Bayleigh Choate, 70.25; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 73.27; 9. Kassie Mowry, 73.78; 10. Leslie Smalygo, 73.96; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 74.37; 12. Dona Kay Rule, 74.79; 13. Jessica Routier, 75.40; 14. Stevi Hillman, 79.66; 15. Emily Beisel, 82.81. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $225,224; 2. Jordon Briggs, $222,289; 3. Wenda Johnson, $177,763; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $170,186; 5. Dona Kay Rule, $164,956; 6. Margo Crowther, $149,775; 7. Shelley Morgan, $147,043; 8. Kassie Mowry, $142,659; 9. Emily Beisel, $140,340; 10. Stevi Hillman, $138,064; 11. Sissy Winn, $119,310; 12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $107,759; 13. Leslie Smalygo, $106,578; 14. Jessica Routier, $101,527; 15. Bayleigh Choate, $100,893.

Bull Riding: Fifth round: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 90.5 points on Frontier Rodeo's County Jail, $31,945; 2. Josh Frost, 88, $25,882; 3. Trey Kimzey, 87.5, $20,286; 4. Stetson Wright, 86.5, $15,156; 5. (tie) Jeff Askey, Garrett Smith, Trevor Kastner, Maverick Potter, Ky Hamilton, Jared Parsonage, Trey Holston, Cole Fischer, Creek Young and Lukasey Morris, NS; 15. Reid Oftedahl and JR Stratford, Out. Average leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, 350 points on four head; 2. Josh Frost, 349; 3. Trey Kimzey, 261 points on three head; 4. Trevor Kastner, 253; 5. Ky Hamilton, 249.5; 6. Tristen Hutchings, 181 points on two head; 7. Garrett Smith, 172.5; 8. (tie) Jeff Askey and JR Stratford, 90 points on one head; 10. Creek Young, 86.5; 11. Cole Fischer, 85.5; 12. Jared Parsonage, 81.5; 13. (tie) Maverick Potter, Trey Holston, Lukasey Morris, and Reid Oftedahl, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $428,999; 2. Josh Frost, $301,048; 3. Jeff Askey, $216,848; 4. Tristen Hutchings, $198,842; 5. Ky Hamilton, $183,510; 6. Trevor Kastner, $178,309; 7. Garrett Smith, $177,540; 8. Trey Kimzey, $168,189; 9. JR Stratford, $142,943; 10. Maverick Potter, $126,065; 11. Creek Young, $125,360; 12. Jared Parsonage, $122,314; 13. Trey Holston, $118,892; 14. Cole Fischer, $110,994; 15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667; 16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944.

All-Around: 1. Stetson Wright, $517,959; 2. Caleb Smidt, $257,310; 3. Josh Frost, $208,135; 4. Marty Yates, $184,694; 5. Haven Meged, $174,666; 6. Coleman Proctor, $164,487; 7. Taylor Santos, $159,179; 8. Zack Jongbloed, $148,053; 9. Rhen Richard, $129,783; 10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792.

Top Gun Leader: 1. Caleb Smidt, $109,566; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $105,835; 3. Jess Pope, $102,804; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Lefty Holman, $99,073 each; 6. Kincade Henry, $86,248; 7. Lisa Lockhart, $85,316; 8. Stetson Wright, $84,616; 9. Zeke Thurston, $78,709; 10. (tie) Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith, $73,190 each.