Eldridge, Corkill go for gold at WNFR

ELKO — The Super Bowl of Rodeo is back.

Starting Thursday and running for 10 nights, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo takes center — or court — at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.

Nevada will be represented once again by a pair of Silver State talents; Elko’s Dakota Eldridge in the steer wrestling and Fallon’s Jade Corkill in the team roping.

Dakota Eldridge

For Eldridge, he earned his ninth WNFR back number in a 10-year span — only missing out on a 2018 trip due to a torn ACL in his knee during the Cheyenne (Wyoming) Frontier Days — entering the 2022 event in eighth place of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

On the year, he has won $104,097.60

The two-time WNFR average winner (2015, 2017) was the champion of the San Angelo (Texas) Rodeo and also topped the field at the Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo — Montana’s Biggest Weekend.

In 2021, Eldridge ranked 11th in the world standings with $131,409 in earnings — $49,625 of which came at the WNFR, placing in five of the 10 rounds.

At the WNFR, he will ride the 16-year-old gelding “Benz” owned by traveling partner and hazer Clayton Hass.

Eldridge is chasing his first PRCA world championship, coming closest to taking home the gold buckle in 2015 when he won the average and climbed from 12th to the second in the world standings with $211,669 in winnings for the year.

Jade Corkill

Corkill will pin his 13th WNFR number on his back (2008-2015, 2017, 2019-2022) and chase his fourth gold buckle.

He won three-consecutive word titles from 2012 through 2014, locking down the first world title with Kaleb Driggers and notching consecutive championships with Clay Tryan.

His lone WNFR average title came the same season as his last world title in 2014.

Currently, Corkill is fourth in the world heeling standings with $110,855.24 in earnings for the 2022 season — reunited with Tryan.

This year, Corkill won “The Daddy of ‘em All” at the Cheyenne Frontier Days and claimed the titles of Sheridan WYO Rodeo as well as the Home of Champions Rodeo (Red Lodge, Montana).

The climb to first will not be an easy one, as the top-15 field is trying to pull off a remarkable chase-down of Driggers and Junior Nogueira — who set the PRCA regular-season winnings record with $227,877.85 apiece.

At the WNFR, Corkill will ride either “Champ,” a 17-year-old white gelding he bought from seven-time world champion heeler Clay O’Brien Cooper, or the 13-year-old sorrel gelding “Huey” he got from 13-time WNFR qualifier Travis Graves.

Watch Live

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will be televised live each of the 10 rounds, Round 1 starting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday — airing nightly at the same time — and can be seen on The Cowboy Channel, The Cowboy Channel Plus app or on RFD-TV.

The Cowboy Channel is on 603 through DirecTV and on 232 through Dish Network.

RFD-TV is on 345 through DirecTV and on 231 through Dish Network.