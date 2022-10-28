Elko High School Rodeo results

SPRING CREEK — The Elko County High School Rodeo Club conducted its annual rodeo from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, at the Spring Creek Horse Palace.
The results are listed alphabetically by event, local athletes included.
Barrel Racing
- Syerra Silva — Fourth in the first round (15.894 seconds), fourth in the average (32.172 seconds on two runs)
- Audrey Wright — Ninth in the average (32.542 seconds on two runs)
- Taylor Brunson — Ninth in the first round (16.302 seconds)
Boys Cutting
- Charlie Wright — First in the average (144 points on two works), first in second round (72.5 points and tie for second in the first round (71.5 points)
- Brock Feyder — Tie for third in the first round (71 points), fifth in the average (136 points on two works) and ninth in the second round (65 points)
- Tucker Shipp — Sixth in the average (132 points on two works), sixth in the second round (70 points) and eighth in second round (65 points)
- Isaac Spratling — Seventh in first round (64 points), tie for seventh in the second round (66 points) and eighth in the average (130 points on two works)
People are also reading…
Breakaway Roping
- Arlee Morrison — First in the first round (2.99 seconds), second in the average (6.69 seconds on two runs) and eighth in the second round (3.7 seconds)
- Marinna Mori — Third in the second round (2.98 seconds), fourth in the average (7.05 seconds on two) and ninth in the first round (4.07 seconds)
- Molly Whitaker — Second in second round (2.86 seconds)
- Audrey Wright — Seventh in the average (8.75 seconds on two) and ninth in the second round (3.8 seconds)
Bull Riding
- Zach Oros — First in the average and first in the second round with 60 points on one ride
Girls Cutting
- Taylor Gardner — First in the second round (72 points), fifth in the average (138 points on two works) and tie for sixth in the first round (66 points)
- Audrey Wright — Fifth in the first round (71.5 points), tie for sixth in the average (137 points on two) and 10th in the first round (65.5 points)
Goat Tying
- Caylee Linnell — Fifth in the average (20.38 seconds on two runs), seventh in the second round (9.58 seconds) and eighth in the first round (10.8 seconds)
- Syerra Silva — Third in the second round (8.46 seconds)
Pole Bending
- Syerra Silva — First in the average (42.677 seconds on two runs), first in the first round (21.348 seconds) and second in the second round (21.329 seconds)
- Kallie Manzonie — Eighth in the average (46.620 seconds on two)
Reined Cow Horse
- Marinna Mori — First in the second round (143.5 points), second in the average (285.5 points on two patterns) and third in the first round (142 points)
- Brock Feyder — Second in the first round (143 points), third in the average (284 points on two) and tie for third in the second round (141 points)
Saddle Bronc
- Eyer Morrison — First in the average and first in the first round with a score of 63 points on one ride
Steer Wrestling
- Landon Albisu — Fifth in the second round and sixth in the average with a time of 26.01 seconds on one steer
Team Roping
- Landon Albisu (Heeling for Andrew Morian) — Fourth in the second round (7.6 seconds) and fourth in the average (38.09 seconds second on two steers)
- Charlie Wright (Heeling for Kylie Behrendt) — Fifth in the first round and 10th in the average with a time of 9.3 seconds on one steer
- Marinna Mori (Heading for Cooper Hill) — Fifth in the second round (9.61 seconds)
- Destry Mason (Heeling for Kayleigh Marshall) — Sixth in the first round (9.68 seconds)
- Tucker Shippy (Heeling for Oliver Buchanan) — Eighth in the second round (15.13 seconds)
- Arlee Morrison (Heading) and Eyer Morrison (Heeling) — Ninth in the second round (15.16 seconds)
- Brock Feyder (Heeling for Emma Garijo) — Ninth in the first round (26.04 seconds)
- Audrey Wright (Heading) and Rhen Edwards (Heeling) — 10th in the second round (18.1 seconds)
Tie-Down Roping
- Landon Albisu — Seventh in the average (47.95 seconds on two calves), eighth in the second round (18.85 seconds) and 10th in the first round (29.1 seconds)
Trap Shoot
- Landon Albisu — Third with a score of 44.5 points
- Kaitlynn Smith — Seventh with a score of 38 points
- Cole Whitaker — Eighth with a score of 34.5 points