Elko Junior High School Rodeo results

SPRING CREEK — The Elko County Junior High School Rodeo Club conducted its annual rodeo from Oct. 8-9, at the Spring Creek Horse Palace.
The results are listed alphabetically by event, local athletes included.
Barrel Racing
- Charlotte Silva — First in the average (32.056 seconds on two runs), first in the first round (16.158 seconds) and second in the second round (15.898 seconds)
- Ella Roderick — Sixth in the second round (16.251 seconds)
- Kylie Velasco — Seventh in the average (34.115 seconds on two)
Boys Breakaway Roping
- Bryce Silva — Fourth in the average (19.26 seconds calves), fifth in the second round (5.73 seconds) and seventh in the first round (13.53 seconds)
- McRae Edwards — First in the first round and sixth the average (3.1 seconds on one)
- Olen Morrison — Fourth in the first round and seventh in the average (3.93 seconds on one)
- Pete Mori — Eight in the second round (12.62 seconds)
Boys Goat Tying
- Wyatt Lusk — Second in the first round (12.39 seconds)
- Lane Whitaker — Seventh in the second round (13.92 seconds), 10th in the first round (18.81 seconds and eighth in the average (32.73 seconds on two)
- McRae Edwards — Eighth in the first round (17.9 seconds), ninth in the average (34.31 seconds on two) and ninth in the seconds round (16.41 seconds)
- Wyatt Hurt — Ninth in the second round (19.17 seconds)
Chute Dogging
- Olen Morrison — Second in the second round (14.01 seconds), third in the average (52.93 seconds on two steers) and fourth in the first round (38.91 seconds)
- Bryce Silva — First in the first round and seventh in the average (19.47 seconds on one)
Girls Breakaway Roping
- Ella Roderick — First in the first round (3.58 seconds), third in the average (16.97 seconds on two calves) and fifth in the second round (12.99 seconds)
- Stacia Hansen — Fourth in the first round and eighth in the average (5.77 seconds on one)
Girls Goat Tying
- Kylie Velasco — First in the average (20.38 seconds on two runs), first in the first round (10.7 seconds) and second in the second round (9.68 seconds)
- Ella Roderick — Fourth in the first round (12.12 seconds), fifth in the average (25.92 seconds on two) and seventh in the second round (13.4 seconds)
- Charlotte Silva — Fifth in the second round (12.44 seconds)
- Stacia Hansen — Eighth in the average (28.64 seconds on two), eighth in the second round (13.58 seconds) and 10th in the first round (15.06 seconds)
- Mamie Rodriguez — Ninth in the first round (14.91 seconds) and 10th in the average (29.45 seconds)
Bareback Steer Riding
- Wyatt Lusk — First in the average (125 points on two rides), first in the first round (66 points) and first in the second round (59 points)
Bull Riding
- Wyatt Lusk — First in the average and first in the second round (70 points on one bull)
Saddle Bronc Steer Riding
- Bill Gardner — First in the average and first in the second round (66 points on one steer)
Pole Bending
- Ella Roderick — Second in the second round (22.638 seconds), fourth in the average (45.74 seconds on two runs) and fifth in the first round (23.102 seconds)
- Charlotte Silva — Eighth in the average (47.226 seconds on two), eighth in first round (23.63 rounds) and ninth in the second round (23.496 seconds)
Ribbon Roping
- Bryce Silva (Roping) and Charlotte Silva (Running) — First in the second round and third in the average (13.94 seconds on one calf)
- Olen Morrison (Roping) and Ella Roderick (Running) — Third in the first round and sixth in the average (20.68 seconds on one)
- Logan Marshall (Roping) and Kylie Velasco (Running) — Sixth in the second round and eighth in the average (26.27 seconds on one)
Team Roping
- Olen Morrison (Heading) and Bryce Silva (Heeling) — Second in the average (60.41 seconds on two steers), fourth in the first round (43.71 seconds) and fifth in the second round (16.7 seconds).
- Pete Mori (Heeling) and Logan Lancaster (Heading) — First in the second round and third in the average (8.43 seconds on one)
- McRae Edwards (Heading) and Raelee Christian (Heeling) — Third in the second round and sixth in the average (13.28 seconds on one)
- Wyatt Lusk (Heading) and Hazel Griffith (Heeling) — Seventh in the second round and ninth in the average (32.35 seconds on one)
- Wyatt Hurt (Heading) and Logan Marshall (Heeling) — Eighth in the second round and 10th in the average (37.88 seconds on one)