Elko Junior High School Rodeo results

  • 0
Kylie Velasco

Kylie Velasco cinches down her string during the goat tying of the Elko Junior High School Rodeo Club's annual rodeo on Oct. 8. 2022, at the Spring Creek Horse Palace. She was nearly perfect and won the average with a two-goat time of 20.38 seconds, won the first round in 10.7 seconds and ranked second in the second round with a time of 9.68 seconds. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — The Elko County Junior High School Rodeo Club conducted its annual rodeo from Oct. 8-9, at the Spring Creek Horse Palace.

The results are listed alphabetically by event, local athletes included.

Barrel Racing

  • Charlotte Silva — First in the average (32.056 seconds on two runs), first in the first round (16.158 seconds) and second in the second round (15.898 seconds)
  • Ella Roderick — Sixth in the second round (16.251 seconds)
  • Kylie Velasco — Seventh in the average (34.115 seconds on two)

Boys Breakaway Roping

  • Bryce Silva — Fourth in the average (19.26 seconds calves), fifth in the second round (5.73 seconds) and seventh in the first round (13.53 seconds)
  • McRae Edwards — First in the first round and sixth the average (3.1 seconds on one)
  • Olen Morrison — Fourth in the first round and seventh in the average (3.93 seconds on one)
  • Pete Mori — Eight in the second round (12.62 seconds)

Boys Goat Tying

  • Wyatt Lusk — Second in the first round (12.39 seconds)
  • Lane Whitaker — Seventh in the second round (13.92 seconds), 10th in the first round (18.81 seconds and eighth in the average (32.73 seconds on two)
  • McRae Edwards — Eighth in the first round (17.9 seconds), ninth in the average (34.31 seconds on two) and ninth in the seconds round (16.41 seconds)
  • Wyatt Hurt — Ninth in the second round (19.17 seconds)

Chute Dogging

  • Olen Morrison — Second in the second round (14.01 seconds), third in the average (52.93 seconds on two steers) and fourth in the first round (38.91 seconds)
  • Bryce Silva — First in the first round and seventh in the average (19.47 seconds on one)

Girls Breakaway Roping

  • Ella Roderick — First in the first round (3.58 seconds), third in the average (16.97 seconds on two calves) and fifth in the second round (12.99 seconds)
  • Stacia Hansen — Fourth in the first round and eighth in the average (5.77 seconds on one)

Girls Goat Tying

  • Kylie Velasco — First in the average (20.38 seconds on two runs), first in the first round (10.7 seconds) and second in the second round (9.68 seconds)
  • Ella Roderick — Fourth in the first round (12.12 seconds), fifth in the average (25.92 seconds on two) and seventh in the second round (13.4 seconds)
  • Charlotte Silva — Fifth in the second round (12.44 seconds)
  • Stacia Hansen — Eighth in the average (28.64 seconds on two), eighth in the second round (13.58 seconds) and 10th in the first round (15.06 seconds)
  • Mamie Rodriguez — Ninth in the first round (14.91 seconds) and 10th in the average (29.45 seconds)

Bareback Steer Riding

  • Wyatt Lusk — First in the average (125 points on two rides), first in the first round (66 points) and first in the second round (59 points)

Bull Riding

  • Wyatt Lusk — First in the average and first in the second round (70 points on one bull)

Saddle Bronc Steer Riding

  • Bill Gardner — First in the average and first in the second round (66 points on one steer)

Pole Bending

  • Ella Roderick — Second in the second round (22.638 seconds), fourth in the average (45.74 seconds on two runs) and fifth in the first round (23.102 seconds)
  • Charlotte Silva — Eighth in the average (47.226 seconds on two), eighth in first round (23.63 rounds) and ninth in the second round (23.496 seconds)

Ribbon Roping

  • Bryce Silva (Roping) and Charlotte Silva (Running) — First in the second round and third in the average (13.94 seconds on one calf)
  • Olen Morrison (Roping) and Ella Roderick (Running) — Third in the first round and sixth in the average (20.68 seconds on one)
  • Logan Marshall (Roping) and Kylie Velasco (Running) — Sixth in the second round and eighth in the average (26.27 seconds on one)

Team Roping

  • Olen Morrison (Heading) and Bryce Silva (Heeling) — Second in the average (60.41 seconds on two steers), fourth in the first round (43.71 seconds) and fifth in the second round (16.7 seconds).
  • Pete Mori (Heeling) and Logan Lancaster (Heading) — First in the second round and third in the average (8.43 seconds on one)
  • McRae Edwards (Heading) and Raelee Christian (Heeling) — Third in the second round and sixth in the average (13.28 seconds on one)
  • Wyatt Lusk (Heading) and Hazel Griffith (Heeling) — Seventh in the second round and ninth in the average (32.35 seconds on one)
  • Wyatt Hurt (Heading) and Logan Marshall (Heeling) — Eighth in the second round and 10th in the average (37.88 seconds on one)
Tags

