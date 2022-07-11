ELKO — At the 2022 Silver State Stampede — which grew into the biggest, best event in the illustrious history of the rodeo dating back to 1912 — Fallon heeler Jade Corkill took home one of the most unique awards in the PRCA.

Top Gun: Maverick, move over.

Corkill was honored as the Nevada Top Gun, awarded to the highest-earning contestant of the rodeo from the Silver State.

The three-time world champion team roper (2012-2014) split eighth, ninth and 10th in the team roping behind three-time world champion header Clay Tryan (2005, 2013-2014) – with whom Corkill won two of his gold buckles — posting a time of 5.1 seconds from the Thursday slack.

With a $1,451 paycheck, Corkill also claimed a Henry Golden Boy .22-caliber, hand-engraved riffle.

He has moved to fourth in the heeling world standings with $66,960 in earning for the 2022 season.

Beginning the year roping with two-time heading world champion Clay Smith (2018-2019), Corkill has teamed back up with Tryan for the summer run.

Smith, unfortunately, suffered a major injury when he broke two bones between his knee and his ankle in his right leg when the neck rope caught his foot during a run at the World’s Oldest Rodeo, in Prescott, Arizona, while heading for Jake Long.

As for the Nevada Top Gun, Corkill was surprised when he heard he had won the rifle.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing. Gosh damn, that’s sweet,” he said.

Prior to Thursday’s run, Corkill had not run a steer in Elko since he was a junior in high school — leaving from the left box — heading for 2006 National High School Finals Rodeo champion heeler Quinn Mori during the 2005 season.

“The last time I ran a steer in this arena, I was heading for ‘Pistol’ Mori,” Corkill said.

Pistol was the name of Mori’s old heel horse.

Corkill held off Winnemucca’s Mitch Pollock for the Nevada top Gun award, Pollock placing higher at fifth in the saddle bronc riding with a score of 85 but winning less money at $994.

The Fallon heeler and the Winnemucca bronc stomper were the only Nevada talents who earned checks in the Stampede — now an NFR Playoff Series event — which brought in Frontier Rodeo Company, a seven-time winner of the PRCA Stock Contractor the Year.

The Stampede stepped it up — thanks to the help of local sponsors — and added $10,000 for each event and set a new record with a total payout of $160,297.

With the increase in money and the prestige of being a tour stop of the NFR Playoff Series, the contestant lineup was loaded — featuring numerous world champions, a plethora of NFR qualifiers and NFR average winners — as was Elko County Fairgrounds, setting a record turnout for Saturday’s performance.

“We believe it (the attendance) was close to 6,000 but not sure. We are having issues with the rodeoticket.com reports, as there were some errors in our setting when we scanned, so they are trying to get it figured out,” said Cathy Laughlin.

Due to the number of entries — reaching 523 before turnouts — and the elite-level field in each event, several Stampede records fell.

Cody Cabral, of Hilo, Hawaii, was the last man out in the steer wrestling and cashed in big time, posting a new record with a time of 3.5 during Sunday’s performance — breaking a four-way tie for first with the leaders clocking in at 3.6, which was the old arena record.

He earned $3,661 for his efforts.

The previous record also went down in the team roping.

On Saturday night, brothers Travis and Tyler Whitlow went faster than anyone ever before.

With Travis on the front, he sent a long reach around the steer’s horns — Tyler throwing a quick loop in the switch, his rope winding up around the animal’s flanks for a pantyhose.

The clock read 4.1 seconds, besting the previous arena-record tie from Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan from the Thursday slack.

The Whitlows each pocketed $3,389 for their record-breaking run.

In the bull riding, JR Stratford held the arena record for all of about five minutes Sunday — posting a score of 90.5 points.

However, Creek Young upped the ante just three rides later.

Aboard Frontier Rodeo Company’s “County Jail,” Young spurred the spinning bull into his riding hand and racked up 92 championship points for a new Stampede precedent — earning $4,446.

Waylon Bourgeois tied the arena record in the bareback riding, notching a score of 88 points on top of Championship Pro Rodeo’s “Boom Boom Girl” for $3,525 — matching the score set by Morgan Heaton back in 2009.

In the saddle bronc riding, Colt Gordon edged out a half-point victory — scoring 87.5 points Friday night on Frontier’s “Maple Leaf” and fending off the 87 from two-time world champion Ryder Wright on Sunday — sticking $4,258 into his jeans.

The tie-down roping and All-Around Cowboy titles were shared.

Shane Hanchey, the 2013 tie-down world champion, went to the lead with an 8.3-second run during the Thursday slack.

Later in the slack, John Douch matched the performance with an 8.3 of his own.

Due to no contestants who were entered in multiple events winning any money, the All-Around honor then went to the high-money winner(s) — Hanchey and Douch earning rodeo-best $4,662 apiece.

In the barrel racing, the crown was grabbed Sunday.

As the first woman down the arena, Terri Wood Gates put together a beautiful run — setting up a fast time with a great first turn and smooth finish — crossing the finish line in 17.01 seconds for $4,113.

Full Results

Bareback riding: 1. Waylon Bourgeois, 88 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Boom Boom Girl, $3,525; 2. (tie) Taylor Broussard and Cole Reiner, 86, $2,350 each; 4. Tilden Hooper, 85.5, $1,293; 5. Jacob Raine, 83, $823; 6. Bronc Marriott, 82.5, $588; 7. Kaycee Feild, 82, $470; 8. Austin Foss, 81, $353.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cody Cabral, 3.5 seconds, $3,661; 2. (tie) Stan Branco, Blake Mindemann, Rowdy Parrott and Tyler Waguespack, 3.6, $2,698 each; 6. (tie) Tristan Martin and Joe Nelson, 3.8, $1,542 each; 8. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Jason Thomas, 4.1, $771 each; 10. Clayton Hass, 4.2, $193.

Team roping: 1. Travis Whitlow/Tyler Whitlow, 4.1 seconds, $3,389 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.2, $3,147; 3. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.4, $2,905; 4. (tie) Lightning Aguilera/Coleby Payne and Levi Simpson/Ryan Motes, 4.8, $2,542 each; 6. Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 4.9, $2,178; 7. Nelson Wyatt/Tyler Worley, 5.0, $1,936; 8. (tie) Chace Thompson/Tyson Thompson, Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill and Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 5.1, $1,452 each; 11. Kreece Thompson/Chad Williams, 5.5, $726; 12. Casey Thomas/Wyatt Ahlstrom, 6.5, $484.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Colt Gordon, 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Maple Leaf, $4,258; 2. Ryder Wright, 87, $3,265; 3. Allen Boore, 86.5, $2,413; 4. Brody Wells, 85.5, $1,561; 5. Mitch Pollock, 85, $994; 6. (tie) Jake Burwash, Jacobs Crawley and Brady Hill, 84, $568 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) John Douch and Shane Hanchey, 8.3 seconds, $4,662 each; 3. (tie) Reese Riemer and Chance Thiessen, 8.6, $3,497 each; 5. Sy Felton, 9.0, $2,623; 6. Lucas Potter, 9.3, $2,331; 7. Stetson Vest, 9.5, $2,040; 8. Brushton Minton, 9.8, $1,748; 9. King Pickett, 10.0, $1,457; 10. (tie) Chase Joyce and Grady Kirkes, 10.1, $1,020 each; 12. (tie) Ladd King and John Pereira, 10.4, $291 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Terri Wood Gates, 17.01 seconds, $4,113; 2. Macee McAllister, 17.39, $3,291; 3. Italy Sheehan, 17.45, $2,674; 4. Leia Pluemer, 17.47, $2,057; 5. Sarah Waguespack, 17.51, $1,645; 6. Jordan Driver, 17.58, $1,234; 7. Teressa Peck, 17.61, $1,028; 8. (tie) Savannah Bennett and Darby Fox, 17.62, $874 each; 10. (tie) Timber Allenbrand and Kailee Murdock, 17.64, $668 each; 12. Keyla Polizello Costa, 17.72, $514; 13. Kylee Scribner, 17.73, $411; 14. Kylie Martinez, 17.76, $309; 15. Sheena Robbins, 17.80, $206.

Bull riding: * 1. Creek Young, 92 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail, $4,446; 2. JR Stratford, 90.5, $3,448; 3. Canyon Bass, 87, $2,592; 4. Jack Gilmore, 85, $1,736; 5. Jace Trosclair, 84.5, $1,165; 6. Koby Radley, 82.5, $880; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).