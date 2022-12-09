Tryan, Corkill tie for 5th in fast round of team roping

LAS VEGAS — Thursday night will go down as what had to have been the fastest round of team roping in the history of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

During Round 8, a 4.1-second run by Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith never got a check — a time of 4.5 from Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins ranking eighth.

Clay Tryan and Fallon’s Jade Corkill tied for fifth place with a time of 4-flat — matching the 4.0 set by Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira — resulting in the final checks of the lightning-fast round worth $6,063 apiece.

Atop the leaderboard, Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin won their second of the rodeo and neared the arena record with a 3.5-second blitzing — tying the fastest time in the history of Round 8 performances.

Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves took second with a time of 3.8 seconds, and third place was shared by a pair of sub-4 times of 3.9 from both Cody Snow and Wesley Thorpe and Jr. Dees and Levi Lord.

Corkill climbed to second in the PRCA world heeling standings with $198,502 in earnings for the 2022 season, but the world-title hunt was a mere formality as Nogueira extended to a nearly-insurmountable lead at $280,548.

On the heading side, Driggers was also No. 1 — as he and Nogueira will nail down consecutive world championships — also winning $280,548 for the 2022 season prior to Round 9.

Tryan — like Corkill — was second in the heading world standings with $232,310 in season earnings.

Thanks to some mistakes from other teams, Tryan and Corkill climbed to fifth in the average with a total time of 34.5 seconds on six steers — taking a no-time on two runs — entering the ninth round.

Dakota Eldridge

Elko steer wrestlers Dakota Eldridge got a better start at the score line in Round 8 than he has all week but drew another hard-running steer, making a solid run in the field but going too far down the pen for a big payday.

With a time of 4.3 seconds, he tied for six three ways — winning $1,555 — the same times and checks notched by Stetson Jorgensen and J.D. Struxness.

After Round 8, Eldridge ranked 10th in the PRCA world steer wrestling standings with $142,467 in earnings for the year.

Watch Live

The 10th round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will air live at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and can be seen on The Cowboy Channel, The Cowboy Channel Plus app or on RFD-TV.

The Cowboy Channel 121022-elk-spt-wnfr-round-8 is on 603 through DirecTV and on 232 through Dish Network.

RFD-TV is on 345 through DirecTV and on 231 through Dish Network.

Stetson Wright's star shines even brighter at 2022 Wrangler NFR

LAS VEGAS – The victory train that is Stetson Wright is unstoppable.

In Round 8, the Milford, Utah cowboy won his first saddle bronc riding round and added his third bull riding round win Thursday before 17,506 spectators at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wright had a 90.5-point ride on Bar T Rodeo’s Hell Boy to capture the Round 8 victory.

Then, he came back a short time later and split the bull riding victory with 90.5-point ride on Bar T Rodeo’s Angels Landing. Ky Hamilton, who is Wright’s traveling partner, shared the Round 8 win as he was 90.5 points aboard Dakota Rodeo’s Bubba G.

“I mean it was just awesome. I’ve only won both events one time at the 2020 NFR in Round 7 and I’ve craved that moment ever since,” said Wright, 23. “It’s such a hard thing to do. It means you were better than 28 other guys in a night and that’s insane. I ended up drawing well and the best thing about it was that both of my matchups were from Utah.

“Best round win I’ve ever had in my life. This is an unforgettable moment for us. We travel together all the time and are around each other 24/7. We’ve been to the NFR for three years together so to get this round win together, it’s awesome.”

Wright has earned $295,765, counting ground money in bull riding. Wright holds the record for most money won at a single NFR when he earned $313,898 in 2020 in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

Hamilton also was excited about his eight seconds of work.

“I’d seen that bull before, but I’ve never been on him,” Hamilton said. “He’s a big bucking bull with a lot of up and down in him, the kind that I really like. I knew he’d suit me well and he was everything I thought he was going to be, and it worked out well.

“It’s funny, I don’t get nervous here at all. It’s almost like something’s wrong with me. It’s weird. It’s the biggest rodeo and I don’t feel anything. I feel exactly how I feel right now when I’m getting on. I believe that works in my favor because in bull riding it’s all about reaction and being able to adjust to what the bull is doing. It’s not a bad place to be calm, cool, and collected.”

Already at the NFR, Wright has set the single-season PRCA earnings record, all-around single-season record and bull riding single-season record – he had not won a round in saddle bronc riding until Thursday.

“I would say that was the best thing that happened to me this week,” Wright said about being bucked off in Round 7 in saddle bronc riding. “It sounds really weird, but when you exit yourself from the average race, all of the stress is off. I’m still in the World Title race and now I can focus on winning rounds. I’ve never been an average rider and I felt like me getting bucked off last night reminded me that I wasn’t.

“I don’t think there’s a bull or a horse that should buck me off. I know that happened last night, but I feel as confident as ever,” Wright said. “I’m just having fun.”

Wright, who is the reigning PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion, is second in the world standings with $299,887. He is splitting sixth in the average.

Wright leads the bull riding world standings with $509,599 and he’s first in the average with 602 points on seven head. Wright also leads the RAM Top Gun standings with $156,201.

Hamilton is sixth in the world standings with $212,657.

Proctor/Medlin tie Round 8 record in win

Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin split the Round 5 with a 3.8-second run. They were celebrating again in Round 8 as they won in 3.5 seconds, tying the Round 8 record set by Travis Tryan and Cory Petska in 2008.

“Anytime you can beat the top 15 in the world, especially Kaleb Driggers (and Junior Nogueira) by half a second, that’s an amazing night.”

Medlin was direct with is plan.

“All I’m thinking about is (Friday night),” Medlin said.

Proctor/Medlin also split the Round 5 win in 3.8 seconds.

Proctor and Medlin are fifth in their respective header and heeler standings with $188,234. They are sixth in the average.

Bareback rider Leighton Berry wins his second round at 2022 NFR

Before the 2022 Wrangler NFR, Leighton Berry had never won a round at the Wrangler NFR. Now he has two on his resume.

Berry, who won Round 2, added a Round 8 victory with an 88-point ride on Powder River Rodeo’s Knot So Foxy.

“I don’t remember much of that one,” Berry said. “She kind of had me out of whack. It was one of those deals where I had to bear down and keep spurring. Tonight’s the night where you have to give it your all. You can’t quit. All these horses are going to be trying to jerk you down and make a guy look funny. You have to just stay back and keep setting your feet hard and the judges liked it so I’m thankful.”

Berry is second in the world standings with $242,091. He has earned $111,897 at the NFR.

“There are two rounds left and that for me means there are two more chances to win a go-round,” said Berry, 23. “I pretty much took myself out of a top average position because I was only 72 in Round 1. The rest of the seven rounds have gone great. I’m going to finish out as strong as I possibly can, and we will see how it shakes out.”

Hunter Herrin wins Round 8 in tie-down roping

Round 8 of the Wrangler NFR has been special for Hunter Herrin.

For the second year in a row, the Apache, Okla., cowboy won Round 8 at the NFR. His latest accomplishment came Thursday with his 7.2-second run. A year ago, he won Round 8 with a 7.1 second run.

“(I’ve) been pretty sick all week but these last couple of nights have made it a little better,” said Herrin, who is making his 12th NFR appearance.

Herrin is fifth in the world standings with $211,045. He has earned $96,275 at the NFR.

“It’s been my best run,” said Herrin, 38. “Last night I had a chance to go seven something and I kind of balled my string a little bit but tonight I was able to put it all together and stay out of my own way. If you do that, you might not win first but you can live with it – as long as you compete to the best of your ability, you can live with that.

“I just need to be the same as the last two nights. First and foremost, I have to get a good flat start. My horse is standing out in the box, and he can really get across there and gives me a good throw. The last two nights I’ve done that. And if that’s the case, it gives me a good chance to win something if the calves allow it so that’s just going to be our game plan: good starts.”

Waguespack, Lummus split steer wrestling win

Tyler Waguespack has won three world titles, including last year. Will Lummus is chasing his first gold buckle.

The duo stayed in the gold buckle hunt by splitting the Round 8 with identical 3.6-second runs.

“They were 4-flat both times on that steer, I knew if I could keep him on his feet, I would be able to shape him and make a good run to get the win,” Waguespack said.

Lummus had this to say about his result.

“I knew the steer was good, he left sharp, the steer was great, I had to take a chance at the barrier, Clayton Haas did a great job on the haze and it all just worked out,” Lummus said.

Lummus is riding Benz owned by Haas.

“He’s an amazing animal, a little tough in the box, but when you get him lined out, he’s one of the easiest animals I have ever ridden,” Lummus said.

Lummus is second in the world standings with $231,212 and Waguespack is third with $201,727.

“Really at this point there is just excitement to make a good run and try to put myself in the mix for the average and the Gold Buckle,” Lummus said.

Waguespack has a simple plan moving forward.

“I’ve been in these situations before, so not really nerves, but just the energy of the run and trying to win,” Waguespack said.

Barrel racer Leslie Smalygo wins first career NFR round

Leslie Smalygo made her first trip to the Wrangler NFR even more memorable on Thursday.

The Oklahoma cowgirl won Round 8 with a 13.41-second time, the fastest run in barrel racing so far at this NFR.

“It’s a complete dream come true. I thought it was just a pipedream to make it out here. Gus is the only horse I rode all year and he’s the only one I took with me,” Smalygo said. “He’s just been so honest all year and exceeded any expectations I had. I was just hoping to be in the thirteens (seconds) this week so to win a round, I never thought we had this in us.”

Smalygo is seventh in the world standings with $158,343.

2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results

Round 8, Dec. 8

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.

Bareback Riding: Eighth round: 1. Leighton Berry, 88 points on Powder River Rodeo's Knot So Foxy, $28,914; 2. (tie) Jess Pope, R.C. Landingham, Cole Franks, 87, $17,410 each; 5. Tanner Aus, 85, $7,462; 6. Tilden Hooper, 83, $4,664; 7. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Tim O'Connell, 82.5; 9. Ty Breuer, 80.5; 10. Kaycee Feild, 77; 11. Cole Reiner, 76; 12. Garrett Shadbolt, 71; 13. (tie) Rocker Steiner, Orin Larsen and Clayton Biglow, NS. Average leaders: 1. Jess Pope, 693 points on eight head; 2. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Cole Franks, 679; 4. Kaycee Feild, 671.5; 5. Leighton Berry, 671; 6. Cole Reiner, 663.5; 7. Tim O'Connell, 662; 8. Ty Breuer, 654.5; 9. Caleb Bennett, 637; 10. Garrett Shadbolt, 636; 11. Tilden Hooper, 593.5 points on seven head; 12. Rocker Steiner, 582; 13. Tanner Aus, 573.5; 14. Clayton Biglow, 503.5 points on six head; 15. Orin Larsen, 217.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Jess Pope, $308,387; 2. Leighton Berry, $242,091; 3. Kaycee Field, $217,158; 4. R.C. Landingham, $211,720; 5. Cole Reiner, $207,346; 6. Cole Franks, $197,156; 7. Tanner Aus, $192,161; 8. Tilden Hooper, $188,477; 9. Rocker Steiner, $179,304; 10. Tim O'Connell, $172,440; 11. Caleb Bennett, $163,353; 12. Clayton Biglow, $142,671; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, $134,002; 14. Orin Larsen, $133,784; 15. Ty Breuer, $115,749.

Steer Wrestling: Eighth round: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, 3.6 seconds, $25,882 each; 3. Nick Guy, 4.1, $17,255; 4. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Dirk Tavenner, 4.2, $9,793 each; 6. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, J.D. Struxness and Dakota Eldridge, 4.3, $1,555; 9. Timmy Sparing, 4.5; 10. Tristan Martin, 4.6; 11. Hunter Cure, 4.8; 12. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Jesse Brown, 5.8; 14. Ty Erickson, 25.3; 15. Rowdy Parrott, NT. Average leaders: 1. Kyle Irwin, 36.8 seconds on eight head; 2. Jesse Brown, 41.0; 3. Will Lummus, 42.6; 4. Tyler Waguespack, 49.1; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 50.5; 6. Tanner Brunner, 61.1; 7. Tristan Martin, 30.4 seconds on seven head; 8. Hunter Cure, 32.0; 9. Rowdy Parrott, 32.1; 10. J.D. Struxness, 33.5; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 33.6; 12. Dirk Tavenner, 44.8; 13. Timmy Sparing, 45.7; 14. Ty Erickson, 52.6; 15. Nick Guy, 37.4 seconds on six head. World standings: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, $235,288; 2. Will Lummus, $231,212; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $201,727; 4. Ty Erickson, $187,737; 5. Hunter Cure, $177,357; 6. Tristan Martin, $170,981; 7. J.D. Struxness, $167,381; 8. Kyle Irwin, $165,948; 9. Nick Guy, $148,880; 10. Dakota Eldridge, $142,467; 11. Tanner Brunner, $130,754; 12. Rowdy Parrott, $129,371; 13. Jesse Brown, $129,228; 14. Dirk Tavenner, $127,177; 15. Timmy Sparing, $93,644.

Team Roping: Eighth round: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.5 seconds, $28,914 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 3.8, $22,851; 3. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 3.9, $14,690; 5. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 4.0, $6,063; 7. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.1; 8. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.5; 9. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.5; 10. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 9.2; 11. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 19.0; 12. (tie) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres and Clay Smith/Jake Long, NT. Average leaders: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 45.1 seconds on eight head; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 60.3 seconds on seven head; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 63.7; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 29.5 seconds on six head; 5. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 34.5; 6. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 35.3; 7. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 36.1; 8. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 36.6; 9. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 38.4; 10. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 26.6 seconds on five head; 11. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 27.6; 12. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 41.0; 13. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 32.3 seconds on four head; 14. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 50.6; 15. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 14.2 seconds on two head. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $280,549; 2. Clay Tryan, $232,310; 3. Tanner Tomlinson, $197,814; 4. Andrew Ward, $191,747; 5. Coleman Proctor, $188,234; 6. Jr. Dees, $184,547; 7. Dustin Egusquiza, $183,643; 8. Tyler Wade, $173,862; 9. Chad Masters, $149,131; 10. Lightning Aguilera, $137,963; 11. Cody Snow, $132,700; 12. Clay Smith, $131,807; 13. Jake Orman, $129,422; 14. Rhen Richard, $126,534; 15. Riley Minor, $103,686. World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $280,549; 2. Jade Corkill, $198,503; 3. Patrick Smith, $197,814; 4. Buddy Hawkins II, $190,204; 5. Logan Medlin, $188,234; 6. Levi Lord, $185,945; 7. Travis Graves, $184,358; 8. Jake Long, $173,287; 9. Trey Yates, $170,300; 10. Joseph Harrison; $153,802; 11. Wesley Thorp, $132,700; 12. Brye Crites, $130,764; 13. Jonathan Torres, $130,509; 14. Jeremy Buhler, $127,469; 15. Brady Minor, $103,686.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Eighth round: 1. Stetson Wright, 90.5 points on Bar T Rodeo's Hell Boy, $28,914; 2. Zeke Thurston, 89.5, $22,851; 3. Lefty Holman, 88, $17,255; 4. Dawson Hay, 87.5, $12,125; 5. (tie) Logan Hay and Chase Brooks, 87, $6,063 each; 7. Ryder Wright, 86.5; 8. Kade Bruno, 85.5; 9. Sage Newman, 85; 10. Layton Green, 84.5; 11. Kolby Wanchuk, 83.5; 12. Kole Ashbacher, 79.5; 13. Tanner Butner, 76.5; 14. (tie) Brody Cress and Wyatt Casper, 69. Average leaders: 1. Zeke Thurston, 699 points on eight head; 2. Logan Hay, 690.5; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 658.5; 4. Tanner Butner, 646.5; 5. Brody Cress, 628; 6. (tie) Stetson Wright and Lefty Holman, 609.5; 8. Dawson Hay, 596.5; 9. Kade Bruno, 589; 10. Sage Newman, 577.5; 11. Kole Ashbacher, 572.5; 12. Wyatt Casper, 565.5; 13. Chase Brooks, 512 points on six head; 14. Layton Green, 497.5; 15. Ryder Wright, 494.5. World standings: 1. Sage Newman, $308,349; 2. Stetson Wright, $299,887; 3. Zeke Thurston, $285,504; 4. Lefty Holman, $283,562; 5. Logan Hay, $267,116; 6. Brody Cress, $198,707; 7. Ryder Wright, $186,610; 8. Kolby Wanchuk, $181,631; 9. Layton Green, $175,808; 10. Chase Brooks, $173,658; 11. Dawson Hay, $166,021; 12. Kade Bruno, $165,914; 13. Wyatt Casper, $145,150; 14. Tanner Butner, $133,481; 15. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543.

Tie-Down Roping: Eighth round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.2 seconds, $28,914; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 7.6, $22,851; 3. Tuf Cooper, 7.8, $17,255; 4. Caleb Smidt, 8.0, $12,125; 5. Cory Solomon, 8.5, $7,462; 6. Shad Mayfield, 8.6, $4,664; 7. Tyler Milligan, 9.3; 8. Marty Yates, 9.4; 9. John Douch, 9.7; 10. Ty Harris, 13.2; 11. Shane Hanchey, 16.5; 12. Haven Meged, 16.7; 13. Macon Murphy, 17.6; 14. (tie) Riley Webb and Kincade Henry, NT. Average leaders: 1. Caleb Smidt, 64.2 seconds on eight head; 2. Cory Solomon, 72.8; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 78.3; 4. Shad Mayfield, 92.8; 5. Macon Murphy, 95.4; 6. Haven Meged, 96.5; 7. Tyler Milligan, 101.6; 8. Shane Hanchey, 104.3; 9. Riley Webb, 66.8 seconds on seven head; 10. Hunter Herrin, 71.2; 11. Ty Harris, 81.6; 12. Marty Yates, 53.3 seconds on six head; 13. Kincade Henry, 38.3 seconds on five head; 14. John Douch, 31.5 seconds on four head; 15. Tuf Cooper, 33.9 seconds on three head. World standings: 1. Caleb Smidt , $300,587; 2. Shad Mayfield, $269,936; 3. John Douch, $237,121; 4. Kincade Henry, $217,108; 5. Hunter Herrin, $211,045; 6. Cory Solomon, $197,682; 7. Riley Webb, $188,597; 8. Haven Meged, $188,257; 9. Marty Yates, $187,068; 10. Zack Jongbloed, $174,269; 11. Shane Hanchey, $154,908; 12. Tuf Cooper, $151,637. 13. Tyler Milligan, $135,703; 14. Macon Murphy, $130,717; 15. Ty Harris, $128,937.

Barrel Racing: Eighth round: 1. Leslie Smalygo, 13.41 seconds, $28,914; 2. Emily Beisel, 13.43, $22,851; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 13.49, $17,255; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 13.54, $12,125; 5. Kassie Mowry, 13.56, $7,462; 6. (tie) Jessica Routier and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.58, $2,332 each; 8. Jordon Briggs, 13.59; 9. Stevi Hillman, 13.60; 10. Shelley Morgan, 13.65; 11. Bayleigh Choate, 13.67; 12. Margo Crowther, 18.54; 13. Sissy Winn, 18.71; 14. Dona Kay Rule, 18.85; 15. Wenda Johnson, 18.89. Average leaders: 1. Shelley Morgan, 110.30 seconds on eight runs; 2. Bayleigh Choate, 111.53; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 114.41; 4. Jordon Briggs, 114.91; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 115.39; 6. Wenda Johnson, 115.44; 7. Sissy Winn, 116.03; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 119.37; 9. Leslie Smalygo, 119.55; 10. Margo Crowther, 120.03; 11. Kassie Mowry, 120.25; 12. Jessica Routier, 120.98; 13. Emily Beisel, 123.49; 14. Dona Kay Rule, 126.47; 15. Stevi Hillman, 130.67. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $237,350; 2. Jordon Briggs, $232,082; 3. Wenda Johnson, $206,677; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $199,566; 5. Emily Beisel, $198,867; 6. Dona Kay Rule, $164,956; 7. Leslie Smalygo, $158,343; 8. Shelley Morgan, $156,370; 9. Kassie Mowry, $150,121; 10. Margo Crowther, $149,775; 11. Stevi Hillman, $138,064; 12. Sissy Winn, $136,565; 13. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $135,973; 14. Bayleigh Choate, $118,148; 15. Jessica Routier, $111,320.

Bull Riding: Eighth round: 1. (tie) Stetson Wright, on Bar T Rodeo's Angels Landing and Ky Hamilton, on Dakota Rodeo's Bubba G, 90 points, $26,815 each; 3. (tie) Trey Kimzey and Trey Holston, 86, $15,623 each; 5. Josh Frost, 85.5, $8,394; 6. (tie) Jeff Askey, Garrett Smith, Tristen Hutchings, Trevor Kastner, Maverick Potter, Jared Parsonage, Creek Young and Cole Fischer, NS. 13. JR Stratford, Lukasey Morris, and Reid Oftedahl, Out. Average leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, 602.0 points on seven head; 2. Josh Frost, 589.5; 3. Trevor Kastner, 429 points on five head; 4. Ky Hamilton, 422; 5. Trey Kimzey, 347 points on four head; 6. Tristen Hutchings, 269 points on three head; 7. Garrett Smith, 256.5; 8. Creek Young, 169 points on two head; 9. Cole Fischer, 159.5; 10. (tie) Jeff Askey and JR Stratford, 90 points on one head; 12. Trey Holston, 86; 13. Jared Parsonage, 81.5; 14. (tie) Maverick Potter and Lukasey Morris, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $509,599; 2. Josh Frost, $349,470; 3. Trevor Kastner, $229,996; 4. Tristen Hutchings, $227,756; 5. Jeff Askey, $216,848; 6. Ky Hamilton, $212,657; 7. Garrett Smith, $185,002; 8. Trey Kimzey, $183,811; 9. JR Stratford, $142,943; 10. Trey Holston, $134,515; 11. Creek Young, $127,692; 12. Maverick Potter, $126,065; 13. Jared Parsonage, $122,314; 14. Cole Fischer, $110,994; 15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667; 16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944.

All-Around: 1. Stetson Wright, $641,308; 2. Caleb Smidt, $298,815; 3. Josh Frost, $247,542; 4. Coleman Proctor, $193,401; 5. Marty Yates, $184,694; 6. Zack Jongbloed, $175,568; 7. Haven Meged, $174,666; 8. Taylor Santos, $159,179; 9. Rhen Richard, $129,783; 10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792.

Top Gun leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, $156,201; 2. Caleb Smidt, $151,071; 2. Jess Pope, $149,128; 4. Zeke Thurston, $141,666; 5. Lefty Holman, $133,583; 6. Logan Hay, $127,676; 7. Hailey Kinsel, $117,960; 9. Kincade Henry, $115,162; 10. Leighton Berry, $111,897.