RP Harris to join with Nats after losing Game 7

In this Oct. 25, 2019, photo, Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series, in Washington. Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him in Game 7 of the World Series. Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract. 

 AP, Patrick Semansky

Relief pitcher Will Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement has not been announced.

The 35-year-old Harris dominated with Houston for much of the postseason, starting October with nine consecutive scoreless innings. The Nationals finally got to him late in the World Series, and Harris allowed Howie Kendrick's go-ahead home run in Game 7.

Washington went on to win its first World Series. Harris was stuck with the loss.

The right-handed Harris had a 1.50 ERA in 68 games for the Astros last season. He had been with Houston since 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016.

Harris will try to bolster a bullpen that was among the worst in baseball last season. Nationals relievers blew 29 saves and had a 5.68 ERA, both worst in the NL. Harris is likely to slot behind left-hander Sean Doolittle as the team's top setup man.

