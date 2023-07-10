ELKO — During the District 3 All-Stars tournament, Ruby Mountain’s Junior 14U squad was bounced in two games.

On Saturday, June 17, Ruby Mountain opened the tourney against White Pine — which dominated the action from start to finish in a 31-0 shellacking.

In its second and final contest, Ruby Mountain was eliminated by High Desert in a 20-5 contest on Sunday, June 18.

Versus White Pine

Despite the lopsided outcome, the damage could have been worse if it had not been for the sportsmanship by White Pine — which started only taking one base at a time, stepping off base and running into outs after opening a 14-0 lead in the first inning.

In the top of the second, the margin went to 23-0 with a nine-run frame.

White Pine plated four runs in both the third and fourth innings, scoring 31 runs on 11 hits.

As a staff, White Pine’s pitchers allowed just one hit — Ruby Mountain’s lone knock of the game coming on a single by Jack Joggerst in the bottom of the second.

Bradley Miller followed with a walk, but both runners — the only hitters who reached base for Ruby Mountain in the contest — were stranded with a fielder’s choice for the third out at second base.

In total, White Pine tossed seven strikeouts and allowed just one walk — Ruby Mountain giving up 17 free passes and striking out two batters.

Versus High Desert

In its second ballgame, Ruby Mountain experienced more success against High Desert but was still eliminated from the tournament by a final score of 20-5.

High Desert built a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Ruby Mountain plated two runs in the top of the second.

Asher Windous drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a single by Cole Bowman.

The bases were loaded with a base knock by Dustin Ashley, an error in center field allowing Windous to score.

Bowman was driven in with a single to short from Keston Smith.

But the deficit went from three to nine as High Desert followed its five-run first with a six-run bottom half of the second.

In the top of the third, Ruby Mountain gained a run by Carlos Gomez — who was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and scored on a passed ball.

Ruby Mountain posted a scoreless defensive frame for the first time in seven innings in the bottom half, Smith striking out two batters and earning a 4-3 groundout from Rafe Thompson to Ashley.

In the away half of the third, Ruby Mountain inched to within six with a two-run effort.

Bowman reached on a dropped-third strike with one out, Ashley advanced with an error at second base and Bowman scored on another error at second on a grounder by Smith.

On the next at-bat, Daniel Woster drove in Ashley with a single to left field — capping the scoring for Ruby Mountain.

High Desert shut down the game early with a nine-run attack in the bottom of the fourth, eliminating Ruby Mountain due to the mercy rule with the final score at 20-5.