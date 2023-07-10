ELKO — On Wednesday, June 21, the Ruby Mountain 10U All-Star baseball team’s bid for a trip to state came up short.

In the first championship against White Pine — which never lost a game — Ruby Mountain was beaten 11-1 by the District 3 champions.

White Pine plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, walking off with a 10-run victory by the mercy rule.

The score was tied 1-1 after the first inning.

In the top half, Tolson Jones led off for Ruby Mountain and drew a walk.

He advanced to second on a sacrifice by Elliott Inskeep, went to third on a single from Owen Martinsen and stole home for a 1-0 lead.

White Pine evened the tally with a run in the home half on a run for Beckett Locke on an RBI single to short from Bridger Mingo.

In the bottom of the third, White Pine took the lead for good with a six-run frame.

Cooper Hall stole home, and Julian Johnson crossed on an RBI single by Austin Baldwin — who rolled home on an inside-the-park homer from Locke for a 5-1 advantage.

Mingo scored on a triple by Cason Nicholes, who swiped the plate for a 7-1 lead.

The advantage grew to 8-1 with a run by Warner Sena on RBI groundout from Cooper Loveless in the bottom of the fourth.

In the home half of the fifth, White Pine capped its perfect tournament — plating three runs.

Nicholes scoring on a one-out double by Rowan Costello, and Jase Mangum crossed on a two-out triple from Loveless — who capped the walk-off victory on a passed ball.

White Pine finished the tourney with a 4-0 record.

Ruby Mountain ended its run with a 4-2 mark — both losses coming against White Pine — also losing to White Pine by the mercy rule in its second contest on Saturday, June 17.

Versus High Desert

On Tuesday, June 20, Ruby Mountain staved off elimination for the third time with a 10-9 victory over High Desert — coming back from a 9-4 deficit and scoring the final six runs of the ballgame.

The game’s first runs were plated in the third inning — each team scratching in one — RJ Nuesmeyer scoring Ruby Mountain’s first run in the top half on an error at second base, High Desert’s first run coming in the home half by Daniel Maguin.

In the top of the fourth, Ruby Mountain took a 3-1 lead with a two-run inning.

Braxton Smokey-Montes crossed on an error at first base that allowed Martinsen to reach and roll all the way around.

But, High Desert eliminated the deficit and went up by three with a five-run burst in the bottom of the fourth.

Ruby Mountain cut the margin to two with a run on the top of the fifth, Deklin Wing scoring on a two-out double by Nuesmeyer.

However, High Desert responded with another big frame in the bottom — crossing four runs for a five-run lead at 9-4.

Just as did in a come-from-behind victory over Elko on Monday, June 19 — scoring the final five runs in a 10-9 win — Ruby Mountain began its comeback with a five-run sixth and forced extra innings.

Benefiting as High Desert’s staff ran out of pitches, Ruby Mountain drew three straight walks from Nicolas Valenzuela, Edwin Sarman and Jones.

With the bases juiced, Valenzuela scored as Inskeep was hit by a pitch.

Sarman scored on a passed ball, and Jones darted in as he stole home.

On another pitch to the backstop, Ruby Mountain made the score 9-8 as Inskeep streaked down the line.

Ruby Mountain tied the game with a five-run sixth.

Valenzuela, Sarman and Jones each led off with walks — loading the bases.

Inskeep was hit by a pitch — driving in Valenzuela — Sarman scored on a passed ball and Jones stole home.

On another passed ball, Inskeep pulled Ruby Mountain to within one at 9-8 — High Desert recording the first out at the plate.

Martinsen was hit by a pitch, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and tied the game on another pitch that got past the catcher.

The tally remained the same as Ruby Mountain retired High Desert in order with a clutch effort in the bottom of the sixth, Inskeep tossing two strikeouts and Jones fielding a 6-3 groundball with a throw to Valenzuela at first.

Advancing to extra innings, Wing led off the top of the seventh with a single to right field — stealing second and third.

He scored on a passed ball, giving Ruby Mountain the lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ruby Mountain retired the first two batters — Jones making an incredible diving catch from short behind third base and Sarman firing a strikeout.

But, High Desert threatened to tie the game or take the lead with consecutive walks.

With two on and two out, Deklan Thunehorst nailed down the save — forcing a popup to Jones at short.

Ruby Mountain overcame a 9-4 deficit and scored the final six runs of the game for a 10-9 victory, advancing to the championship with a 10-9 victory in extra innings — eliminating High Desert from the District 3 tournament.

Versus Elko

On Monday, June 19, Ruby Mountain trailed Elko 6-4 after the fifth inning.

But, Ruby Mountain claimed another extra-inning battle — exploding for five runs in the top of the seventh — sealing a 9-6 victory with a perfect defensive effort in the bottom of the seventh.

The win gave Ruby Mountain its second of three elimination victories, knocking Elko out of the tourney in the loser’s bracket semifinal.

Versus Silverada

On Sunday, June 17, Ruby Mountain went off for four touchdowns, three extra points and a field goal — posting a football-type score — in a 31-8 victory over Silverada, despite notching just seven hits.

In the top of the first inning, Ruby Mountain plated six runs.

Jones opened the scoring on a passes ball, Inskeep crossed on a bases-loaded walk to Liam Eshelman and both Smokey-Montes and Martinsen were driven in with a two-RBI base rip up the middle by Wing for a 4-0 lead.

With two outs, Eshelman dashed home on an error and Wing scored on a passed ball for a 6-0 advantage.

Silverada pulled to within one with a two-out run in the bottom of the first.

But, Ruby Mountain — coming off a six-run first — erupted with an eight-run second.

With the bases loaded, Valenzuela scored on a passed ball — Sarman and Jones each stealing home.

With one out, Smokey-Montes was brought in with an RBI single from Martinsen.

Ruby Mountain scored four runs with two outs.

Eshelman scored on a wild pitch, Joshua Winebarger stole home and an error at second base on a groundball by Izaye Brown allowed Thunehorst and Wing each to come around for a 14-1 lead.

In the top of the third, Ruby Mountain threatened to end the game due to the 15-run rule — tacking on four more scores.

On a passed ball, Valenzuela strolled across — as did Jones and Inskeep.

Smokey-Montes scored on a fielder’s choice for Eshelman that resulted in an out against Martinsen at second base, opening an 18-1 lead.

Leading by 17, Ruby Mountain was unable to slam the door — Silverada needing at least two runs to force the game to the fourth inning and plating four in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, Ruby Mountain’s offense went bananas — plating 13 runs.

Winebarger led off with a triple and scored on an inside-the-park job on the throw.

Thunehorst crossed on a wild pitch, Wing stole home, Brown rolled home on another offering to the backstop and Jones tagged a groundball with an error — allowing Nuesmeyer and Valenzuela to score for a 24-5 lead.

Sarman trotted in as Smokey-Montes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Jones stole home, Inskeep darted down the line on a passed ball and Smokey-Montes swiped the plate for a 28-5 advantage.

Ruby Mountain posted 10 runs with no outs.

Eshelman also stole home after Silverada recorded the first out against an attempted steal of the dish, and Winebarger hit the gas and scored on an error by the catcher.

With two outs, an error on the mount gave a free run to Thunehorst – capping a 13-run frame.

Silverada scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth but lost 31-8 due to the mercy rule.

Versus White Pine

Ruby Mountain’s first loss came by the mercy rule against White Pine on Saturday, June 17, losing to the eventual champions for the first of two times by a final score of 12-1.

Versus Hawthorne

On Friday, June 16, Ruby Mountain opened its tourney run with a 17-6 victory over Hawthorne — despite mounting only two hits (a single by Martinsen and a base knock by Wing).

Ruby Mountain scored three runs in the bottom of the first by Inskeep, Winebarger and Jones on an error at first base.

Wing stole home in the home half of the second for a 4-0 lead.

Neither team scored in the third, but Ruby Mountain followed a three-run top half by Hawthorne with a six-run bottom.

Winebarger, Eshelman, Wing, Brown, Valenzuela and Nuesmeyer each stole home or crossed on passed balls for a 10-3 lead.

Hawthorne plated three runs in the top of the fifth, but Ruby Mountain walked off with a seven-run burst in the home half.

Smokey-Montes and Inskeep both swiped home with no outs.

Winebarger crossed on an error at third base after Hawthorne notched the first putaway with a flyout to center field, and Martinsen stole home after reaching on the error.

Eshelman, Wing and Brown each swiped the dish — capping a 17-6 victory in five frames.