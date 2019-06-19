FERNLEY — The District 3 8-10 All-Stars Tournament ended in a three-game stay for Ruby Mountain.
Closing with a 1-2 record, Ruby Mountain’s tourney came to a close Tuesday night.
Following an 11-1 loss Sunday to Silverada, Ruby Mountain staved off elimination with 21-5 blowout win Monday over Winnemucca.
Facing its second straight win-or-go-home contest, Ruby Mountain was unable to limit runs defensively and unable to mount runs on offense.
High Desert ousted Ruby Mountain from the tournament with a 10-run, 14-4 victory in four innings.
With two runs in the bottom of the first inning and four in the second, High Desert built a 6-0 lead before Ruby Mountain added a pair in the top of the third and slimmed the deficit to four at 6-2.
The door was essentially slammed shut in the home half, High Desert answering with a six-run frame for a 12-2 lead.
Ruby Mountain followed with two runs in the top of the fourth, but two runs by the home team walked off High Desert in the bottom half.
High Desert extended its tournament run and set up a 6 p.m. Wednesday date with Elko, the winner advancing to play for a spot in the championship round and the loser going home.
