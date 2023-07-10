ELKO — After opening the District 3 tournament with a 15-0 loss in three frames to eventual champion Elko, Ruby Mountain’s 12U All-Stars baseball team played a thriller in its second contest.

On June 17, Ruby Mountain dropped a heartbreaker to High Desert — which broke a tie and walked off with an 8-7 victory with a run in the home half of the sixth inning.

Through the top of the third, both teams were scoreless.

But, High Desert broke the gridlock with a five-run effort in the home half of the third inning.

In return, Ruby Mountain issued a response — plating fix runs in the top of the fourth.

Graden Cauley nailed a two-run single to center field — driving in Colt Jones and Bridger Marrott — and Roman Jaques-Carter followed with a two-RBI base knock up the middle on the next AB and crossed both Lane Buzzetti and Cauley.

Jaques-Carter benefited from an error by the catcher and tied the game 5-5.

With two outs, Ruby Mountain took a 6-5 lead as Ryder Jolley scored on a passed ball.

However, the seesaw battle continued as High Desert notched a two-out run in the bottom of the fourth — tying the game 6-6.

In the top of the fifth, Ruby Mountain went up one — Landon Inskeep scoring on a single to center by Marrott.

High Desert once again scored and tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, Ruby Mountain was retired in order after Jaques-Carter reached on a dropped-third strike in the leadoff spot.

Ruby Mountain sat down the first-two batters in the bottom of the sixth but was unable to force extra frames.

Francisco Espinoza was hit by a pitch, Teegan Karol placed runners at first and second with a base knock to right field and Logan Jurich raked a double to the gap in left-center — giving High Desert an 8-7 walk-off win as Espinoza scored the game-winning run.